Tales of the Titans Announced by DC

The Teen Titans are about to be back in the spotlight at DC. On Wednesday, the publisher announced the first details surrounding Tales of the Titans, a new series of standalone spotlight issues that will highlight some of the team's members. Tales of the Titans carries on the tradition of the 1980s Tales of the New Teen Titans series, with new issues spotlighting Starfire, Raven, Donna Troy, and Beast Boy. The series will launch just months after the debut of the new Titans ongoing from Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott.

Tales of the Titans #1, written by Shannon Hale and Dean Hale (Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld, Diana and Nubia: Princesses of the Amazons) with art by Javier Rodríguez (Batman: The Brave and the Bold), puts the spotlight on the alien princess and warrior Starfire. Her huge heart, huger hair, and fiery fists have made Starfire a fan-favorite member of the team! When a spaceship bearing Tamaranean markings crash-lands on Earth, Starfire goes on a solo mission to uncover its origins. But what awaits her on that journey will bring her back to the earliest days of her youth, to memories of two sisters eternally at war...and perhaps the chance to keep history from repeating itself. Tales of the Titans #1 will be available at local comic shops on July 18 with a main cover by Nicola Scott, an open to order variant by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, a 1:25 variant by Javier Rodríguez, a 1:50 variant by Fatima Wajid and a Titans special foil variant by Chris Samnee.

Subsequent issues of Tales of the Titans will include Tales of the Titans #2 (available August 15) will explore Raven's backstory and is written by Tini Howard (Catwoman) with art by Eleonara Carlini (Batgirl). Tales of the Titans #3 (in stores on September 26) will highlight former Wonder Girl Donna Troy and is by writer Steve Orlando (Supergirl) with art by Kath Lobo (The Vampire Slayer). Tales of the Titans #4 (available October 24) features everyone's favorite shapeshifter, Beast Boy, and is written by Andrew Constant (Wonder Woman: Black and Gold) with art by Brandt & Stein (DC Pride). Titans series artist Nicola Scott (Wonder Woman, Earth 2) will be providing main covers for all four issues.

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at Tales of the Titans, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!