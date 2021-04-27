Todd McFarlane Reveals Art from New Spawn's Universe #1 Series

✖

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane made a huge announcement earlier this year when he revealed that he was going to push the world of Spawn past his ongoing comic series and further develop "Spawn's Universe." It will all kick off in June of this year with that self titled issue, Spawn's Universe #1, which will give way to several other comics featuring either Spawn or one of the many other Spawns that run around in the pages of his stories. Now the prolific writer/artist has revealed a first look at more of the art seen in the upcoming issue, teasing, "Going SAVAGE! The king is coming."

"I've waited almost 30 years to be able to get to this moment," McFarlane previously said. "To deliver on ideas, I hope they will grow from this initial seed called Spawn's Universe #1 into a fully formed world populated with hundreds and hundreds of characters in the near future. The stage will be set with this book, and soon I'll be launching into new monthly titles for the first time since 1992. I can't wait to show comic readers all the crazy ideas in my head as well as opening up the floodgate to so many talented creators that have said they'd like to join me on this journey."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd McFarlane (@toddmcfarlane)

McFarlane wrote the issue which will feature art by Jim Cheung (Chapter With Spawn), Brett Booth (Chapter With Gunslinger Spawn), Stephen Segovia (Chapter With Medieval Spawn) and Marcio Takara (Chapter With She-Spawn). Other artists include J. Scott Campbell, creating a set of four variants, each showing one of the notable characters playing a role in Spawn's Universe in 2021. Additional variant covers come from McFarlane and a group cover by artist Booth, with McFarlane inking.

"This isn't about just a Spawn story and expanding Spawn," McFarlane told ComicBook.com. "This is expanding creativity, and/or possibility on multiple mediums in the future. The goal is to create possibilities. And the possibilities aren't going to come unless you've got the characters and you've got the foundation....All of it adds up to other companies and corporations, and eyeballs and fans looking at this brand and saying, 'What else you got?'"

Spawn's Universe will prime readers for three new monthly spin-off Spawn titles: King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, and The Scorched (a team-up title) with each title set to debut in 2021.

Spawn's Universe #1 launches on June 30th. The official solicitation information follow: