Todd McFarlane Homages Infinity Gauntlet Cover With Spawn

Paying tribute to classic covers is all the rage these days and when Spawn Kills Everyone Too #3 comes out this coming February, it’ll be featuring a cover that homages one of the most recognizable covers of all time. Revealed in the Image Comics solicitations last week, fan-favorite comic creator Todd McFarlane has drawn a cover swipe of The Infinity Gauntlet #1.

The classic Infinity Gauntlet cover was drawn by the iconic George Perez and features a menacing Thanos with his full Infinity Gauntlet in tow while flanked by Death and Mephisto as various characters from the Marvel Comics mythos look on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In McFarlane’s version of the cover, Clown — the human version of Spawn archnemesis Violator — is the one seen with the Infinity Gauntlet while several Baby Spawns surround him.

In the vein of Marvel’s Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, Spawn Kills Everyone Too is the second series that features Al Simmons as he follows carnage across the universe.

While the main volume of Spawn nears 300 straight issues, the character is slated to appear in a rebooted live-action movie featuring Jamie Foxx in the eponymous role. The movie will be the feature film directing debut for McFarlane, who also wrote the script. According to the creator, Foxx jumped at the opportunity to join the superhero genre.

“I was fortunate enough, I went to my first ask, which was Jamie Foxx,” McFarlane told ComicBook.com. “I had talked to him before. I had talked to him at my office, coincidentally, years before, to express his interest in Spawn. So when he left, I thought, ‘That was a kind man,’ he was very charismatic, very sweet person.”

“And usually, you have to go to the stars. He flew to my office, he went from L.A. to Phoenix, and I went, ‘Wow.’ Anybody who makes that effort, I owe them the courtesy of, when I’m ready to actually take this project into Hollywood and start casting it, I owe him the courtesy of going back to him to say, ‘Hey, good sir, are you still interested?’”

The full solicitation for Spawn Kills Everyone Too #3 is below.

WRITER / COVER A: TODD McFARLANE

COVER B (VIRGIN B&W VAR): TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST / COVER C: WILL ROBSON

FEBRUARY 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

IF YOU THOUGHT ISSUES ONE AND TWO HAD A LOT OF BLOOD AND GUTS… WAIT ‘TIL YOU SEE ISSUE THREE!!

MORE CUTENESS AND MORE KILLINGS… WHAT COULD BE BETTER!?

Spawn Kills Everyone Too

#3 will be released February 13th, 2019. The Spawn reboot is slated to begin production sometime next year, being produced by horror powerhouse Blumhouse Productions.