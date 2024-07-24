Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include a Lot of Deadpool & Wolverine

What a week for Marvel! They have completely taken over our top 10 list. Deadpool & Wolverine’s release at the end of the week is the biggest catalyst of books. The film has directly caused an uptick in interest for 6 of the 10 books listed this week! One of these is due to a huge character reveal in the latest trailer! The Captain America: Brave New World trailer is still causing big hype for Red Hulk and his recently released variant. Doom holds strong with his solo series and tribute to late rapper MF Doom. Finally, a Marvel newcomer hits the top ten after Kevin Feige announced a television show in development for this intergalactic character. Find out who it is below!

1: DEADPOOL: MERC WITH A MOUTH #7 | MARVEL | JANUARY 2010: The hype for Lady Deadpool is taking over! What started with a tease of her boots has slowly worked its way up to show the entire character in the latest trailer. The character looks great, looking as if she was ripped straight out of the comic book. The only question that remains is, who is behind that mask? Some diehard fans still maintain the theory that it is Taylor Swift. Others have jumped over to Blake Lively. Meanwhile, other fans are hoping that it is a comedic take of just Ryan Reynolds in a blonde wig. We don’t have to wait much longer to find out! We tracked it at a high sale of $400 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $139.

2: WOLVERINE #88 – DIRECT EDITION – DELUXE – $1.95 PRICE | MARVEL | DECEMBER 1994: With only a few days left before the debut of Deadpool & Wolverine, we’re seeing fans make one last big push for iconic books. This one marks the first meeting of Wolverine and Deadpool and their first fight. While this week’s fight won’t be the first time Reynold’s Deadpool has met Jackman’s Wolverine… we don’t count X-Men Origins. Therefore, fans are picking up this book in anticipation of the “real” first-time battle between the two mutants! We tracked it at a high sale of $405 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $67.

3: THE INCREDIBLE HULK #181 | MARVEL | JULY 1974: While none of the trailers have shown the green behemoth, there are rumors that a brief scene might show Wolverine vs The Hulk. It would be every fan’s dream to see this comic cover appear in live-action. However, this book’s significance is more than the book. It is also the much-debated first appearance of Wolverine. With so many rumors surrounding Wolverine’s staying power in the MCU, fans are picking this book up just in case this is not a one-off appearance! We tracked it at a high sale of $9,330 for a CGC 9.4 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $2,031.

4: THE NEW MUTANTS VOL.1 #98 – ROB LIEFELD – REGULAR | MARVEL | FEBRUARY 1991: Here is another book that is getting ramped up right before the debut of Deadpool & Wolverine. Deadpool is set to have a significant impact on the MCU. Kevin Feige himself has ranked the film just under Infinity War and Endgame in terms of how drastically it will change the MCU. There are also rumors that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will return for Secret Wars. This upcoming week will be a HUGE one for comics… not only is the film debuting, but we also have SDCC packed to the brim with rumored announcements. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $388.

5: DOOM #1 – SANFORD GREENE – REGULAR | MARVEL | MAY 2024: Doom continues to trend this week! This book was an instant hit, thanks to the villain’s popularity. However, what kept the book on the top lists was the subtle tribute to the late rapper MF Doom. The first lines of this comic book are lyrics from one of the rapper’s tracks. We tracked it at a high sale of $175 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV of $31.

6: NYX VOL.1 #3 | MARVEL | FEBRUARY 2004: ***SPOILERS***: The latest trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine revealed a massive spoiler for the film. It was long rumored that X-23 would return to the film. This trailer has confirmed that Logan’s X-23 is back, with the same actress, Dafne Keen, portraying the character. This huge reveal sent collectors back on the hunt for X-23’s first appearance! We tracked it at a high sale of $1,300 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $559.

7: ANNIHILATION 2099 #3 – PETE WOODS – FIRST APPEARANCE (1:25) | MARVEL | JULY 2024: Red Hulk hype is running rampant! Red Hulk books have seen an uptick since Red Hulk was confirmed in a trailer for the Captain America: Brave New World film. This past week, Marvel revealed the first appearance of a Red Hulk 2099. Not only that, but they used the 1:25 retailer incentive cover to reveal the character in a tribute to the classic cover of INCREDIBLE HULK #1. We tracked it at a high sale of $95 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $88.

8: NOVA VOL.1 #1 | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 1976: We haven’t started SDCC ’24, and we’re already getting some great info on rumored projects! Kevin Feige himself has confirmed that Nova is heading to a TV series featuring Richard Rider as the hero. With such little news surrounding this project, this announcement made a huge splash with the fandom. This book is back on everyone’s radar as they try to secure a copy before more news is revealed! We tracked 13 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 30%, with a high sale of $589 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current VF raw FMV at $40.

9: DEADPOOL VOL.1 #1 | MARVEL | JANUARY 1997: Deadpool & Wolverine is right around the corner, and fans are still chasing keys! This book marks the first solo series of the merc-with-a-mouth. Deadpool’s first appearance might be out of reach for most collectors. However, this book is much more affordable and easier to track down. If you’re looking for a fun key to add to your Deadpool collection, this should be an easy but awesome grab! We tracked it at a high sale of $270 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $38.

10: HULK #1 – ED MCGUINNESS – REGULAR | MARVEL | MARCH 2008: Captain America: Brave New World released its first trailer a little over a week ago. A lot of rumors were confirmed, the biggest of which was related to the Red Hulk’s appearance in the MCU! While absent for most of the trailer, Red Hulk briefly appears in the final seconds. Not much information was given about Thaddeus Ross’ journey to the red behemoth, but the tease was enough to reignite the hype. Red Hulk’s first appearance is once again trending. We tracked it at a high sale of $400 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $93.