Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Fantastic Four, Secret Wars, and Ultimate Universe

The Ultimate Universe is still reigning supreme! Black Panther and Spider-Man return with their cover A variants. They also bring in a BossLogic variant and a second printing cover. Also, the Ultimate Universe book that started it all returns to the top ten. The villains are also returning, as The Joker and Cassandra Nova appear in this week's list due to the new Deadpool trailer. The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer also drove attention to a comic book that was featured in a quick scene. The significance of this book is still unknown. Marvel also made a huge announcement about the casting of the Fantastic Four. Ironically, the family portrait created a ton of interest in a character that has yet to be officially cast. Read on below to find out which FF character is getting their own little spotlight!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: BATMAN #142 – GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI – FOIL | DC | 2024: In the large ocean of Joker covers, a few immediately catch the collectors' interest. Fans of the Joker immediately wanted to collect the foil cover by Camuncoli. The sudden interest caused this book to surge in value and sales. The aftermarket is still chasing this cover, potentially making it another iconic cover of the Clown Prince of Crime. We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $22.

#9: ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 – BOSSLOGIC – ULTIMATE SPECIAL | MARVEL | 2024: BossLogic has an enormous following, totaling over 2 million followers on Instagram. A huge following collected his artwork once he started producing official comic covers. This book was already trending because of the appearance of the new Ultimate Black Panther. Given that Cover A's are hard to find, collectors are opting for other variants, and who better to collect than BossLogic? We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $29.

#8: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: This Spider-Man book is ceasing to slow down! While it is no longer in the number one spot, it is still selling enough to remain in our top ten. Marvel released the second print this past week, proving to be just as popular. This cover A still remains one of the highest-valued covers out of the set. Its value is nearing that of the 1:100 cover at a current FMV of $73 for a raw NM copy! We tracked it at a high sale of $203 for a CGC 9.8 copy.

#7: NEW X-MEN #114 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 2001: Now that the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer has been out for a week, fans have dissected it, analyzing every scene, and many fans noticed an ominous figure that may be the teased villain, Cassandra Nova. Emma Corrin is the rumored actress who will be portraying the role of the villain. Even with the new trailer, we still do not have official confirmation that this rumor is true. Even so, fans are still banking on her appearance and are picking up copies of her first appearance! We tracked it at a high sale of $190 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $16.

#6: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – R. B. SILVA – 2ND PRINT | MARVEL | 2024: The 2nd print of this book has opened to a fast market. It immediately moved to the aftermarket, and fans could not get enough of Ultimate Spider-Man! The other ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 variants have fallen off the top ten, making room for this newcomer. This book will likely reappear next week as well. However, it is important to note that a 3rd print is on the way and will arrive on March 6th. The pre-sales for the virgin incentive cover have already started increasing in value! We'll see if the 2nd print will remain in the top ten once the next printing drops! We tracked it at a high sale of $24 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12.

#5: ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1 | MARVEL | 2023: As everyone is collecting the Ultimate Universe, an early book returns to the top ten. This book is starting to get notoriety due to being the first cameo appearance of Maystorm and the new Ultimate Black Panther. This book may have been overlooked when it was first released. However, since the popularity of the two characters has surged, this book deserves a second look! We tracked it at a high sale of $48 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $29.





#4: FANTASTIC FOUR #209 – NEWSSTAND | MARVEL | 1979: This past Valentine's Day, Marvel took to social media to casually announce the cast for Fantastic Four. Fans entered a frenzy with the project's first official news. One detail that fans noticed was the inclusion of H.E.R.B.I.E. in the family portrait. While the first appearance of the Fantastic Four is a grail that the majority cannot afford, the first appearance of H.E.R.B.I.E is well within most collector's reach. The newsstand copy is currently selling fewer copies than the direct edition, which may be due to the difficulty of finding a newsstand copy over a direct edition. We tracked it at a high sale of $63 for a CGC 9.2 copy and a current raw VF FMV of $10.

#3: ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 – STEFANO CASELLI – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: The new Ultimate Black Panther has been generating tons of heat. The book itself was already a hot cover before its release, thanks to the massive success of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1. There was also a rumor that a publisher had lost thousands of copies of this first issue. This rumor hasn't been verified or corroborated, but it was enough to keep the aftermarket buzzing. We tracked it at a high sale of $148 for a CGC 9.8 presale copy and a current raw NM FMV of $57.

#2: FANTASTIC FOUR #209 – DIRECT | MARVEL | 1979: H.E.R.B.I.E is here! While casting for the first family's robot was not announced, the family portrait included H.E.R.B.I.E. This led many fans to believe that the casting announcement also announced the inclusion of H.E.R.B.I.E in any future Fantastic Four productions. Although there isn't any official announcement for the ever-loving robot, fans are still banking on his appearance by picking up copies of this issue. The direct edition seems easier to obtain, as it sold nearly twice as much as the newsstand edition. We tracked it at a high sale of $350 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw FN FMV of $16.

#1: SECRET WARS #5 – ALEX ROSS – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2015: This book has a small key appearance of Night Machine, an alternate version of Nikola Tesla. However, this isn't the reason the book is trending. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted this cover in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. There hasn't been any official information about this easter egg, so purchase it with caution! We have no idea if this book was there to reference a specific storyline or simply a nod to the title "Secret Wars." Until we get official clues as to the purpose of this book, buying it at the current prices is a gamble! We tracked it at a high sale of $249 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $28.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 2/19/24! Want to know what your comic books are worth? COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales for today's market trends. Manage your collection and track your portfolio's overall value with our robust tracking systems. With a free 10-day trial and several affordable price tiers, discover the value of your comics and sign up today! CHECK OUT THE TOP 10 ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL. PLEASE LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!