Marvel Teases Comic Debut of Jessica Drew From Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Issa Rae's Jessica Drew from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is joining the Marvel Comics Universe. The Insecure star voiced Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman in the animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and will presumably return for the third movie in the franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. This Jessica Drew is a Black woman with an afro, who proudly rode into battle pregnant and on a motorcycle. The Spider-Woman from the comics was at one time pregnant as well. Soon, fans will get to see Across the Spider-Verse's Spider-Woman adventures on the comics page.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Edge of Spider-Verse #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

The anthology series Edge of Spider-Verse is back with new adventures and new Spider heroes. Along with introducing readers to Weapon VIII, welcoming back Spider-Byte (another Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star), and teasing Spider-Man 2099's involvement in the Spider-Society, we also got word that future issues of Edge of Spider-Verse will feature the comic debut of Spider-Woman from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. A creative team for the short story will be revealed at a later date, but it should be fun finding out more of the background of Issa Rae's character.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Web of Spider-Man previews future Spider-Man stories

Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and more Spider-Verse heroes will be tangled in the Web of Spider-Man. Marvel Comics announced it will preview the next era of Spidey stories in the new Web of Spider-Man #1, laying out upcoming storylines in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and Spectacular Spider-Men, the next team-up comic starring Peter and Miles. The new giant-sized one-shot relaunches Web of Spider-Man, which originally ran for more than 100 issues between 1985 and 1995, and the second volume that ran for another 12 issues in 2009.

Featuring a cover by artist Greg Capullo (Batman), Web of Spider-Man #1 includes Spider-stories from current Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells, Spider-Men writer Greg Weisman, Spider-Woman (Vol. 8) writer Steve Foxe, and Edge of Spider-Verse (Vol. 4) writer Alex Segura, and artists Ed McGuinness and John Romita Jr. (Amazing Spider-Man), Greg Land (Symbiote Spider-Man), and Salvador Larroca (Uncanny X-Men).

Web of Spider-Man #1 "invites hardcore Spidey fans and new readers into the world of Spider-Man comics with special stories that lay out all that's to come for Marvel's web-swinging icons," per the official synopsis. "Current and future Spidey scribes and artists team up to kickstart their most impactful storylines, spotlight the villains and Spider-Heroes who everyone will be talking about, and introduce the threads that will shake up the Spider-Verse in 2024."