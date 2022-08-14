Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include A Controversial Acetate Cover, Spawn & More

This week’s TOP 10 features a whole lot of Matt Kindt titles in Bang! and Mind MGMT, yet Dream and Death still find time to appear, as they always do. New and old projects (looking at you, Spawn) get an update, along with an Andor-centric trailer. Round it out with another Spider-centric rumor (or two), add a little dash of C2E2 controversy featuring the young Miles Morales, and you have an epic TOP 10!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Read on to see what dominates our list this week!

#10: MIND MGMT #1 | DARK HORSE | 2012 | We have ourselves another comic being optioned! As part of the Dark Horse and Netflix deal, the community will tentatively see a TV series based on this IP that sports a truly conspiratorial tone. Netflix has had a rough track record as of late (on the consumer relation side), but that hasn’t stopped fan interest. We tracked it at a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $48.

#9: STAR WARS ROGUE ONE ADAPTATION #1 | MARVEL | 2017 | Disney+ dropped the trailer for the newest Star Wars series, Andor, last week. Does that name sound familiar? Cassian Andor, the level-headed Rebel Alliance commander who fans loved during Rogue One, is getting a prequel show! Fans and collectors couldn’t help but grab his first appearance in comics in excitement. We tracked it at a high sale of $175 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $27.

#8: AMAZING FANTASY #1 | MARVEL | 2004 | There have been some strong rumors the community may be getting Anya Corazon, aka Spider-Girl, double aka Arana, on the big screen in the upcoming Madame Web. This movie has been shrouded in secrecy, with very few confirmations, leaks, or details in a constantly saturated market with all of the above. But one rumor has persisted: Isabela Merced will portray Arana in the upcoming Sony picture. Fans feel strongly enough there is some validity to these rumors, opting to pick up some copies. We tracked it at a high sale of $182.50 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $46.

#7: SANDMAN #1 | DC | 1988 | Sandman on Netflix is finally here, and so far, it’s been well received. Often referred to as the comic that could never be adapted, fans were skeptical after Netflix hit some turbulence earlier this year, which led to quite the market cooldown. It’s starting to heat back up as a whole new audience is introduced to this Neil Gaiman creation, opting to go to the source and acquire the first appearance of Dream. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,099 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $196.

#6: BANG #1 – MATT KINDT VARIANT | DARK HORSE | 2020 | Matt Kindt is living large after announcing the Netflix/Dark Horse deal. Rightfully so, as two of his books got the greenlight, we see the effects in the aftermarket. This series, featuring a James Bond-esque protagonist, drew fans in and hooked them with Kindt’s patented mystery. Fans are looking forward to seeing this adapted to the big screen! We tracked it at a high sale of $24 for an NM+ raw copy and an FMV of $18.

#5: BANG #ASHCAN – ASHCAN | DARK HORSE | 2020 | Per Deadline, “Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment have inked a multi-year, first-look film and TV deal extending their creative partnership, at the same time announcing the launch of development on two new projects—a film titled Bang! and a series called Mind MGMT.” This has already lit a fire under issue #1 and the ashcan. We tracked this ashcan at a high sale of $199 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $23.

#4: SANDMAN #8 | DC | 1989 | As mentioned previously, Netflix went and did something daring and actually made Sandman. While issue #1 appeared earlier on this list, featuring the first appearance of Dream, this book features the first appearance of his older sister, Death. By all accounts, Kirby Howell-Baptiste crushed the role of Death, and fans of the comic and show visited the aftermarket, paying a premium to secure her first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $1199.95 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $149.

#3: ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 – CLAYTON CRAIN – C2E2 – FACSIMILE – IN GOD WE TRUST – ACETATE (LIMITED 750) | MARVEL | 2011 | This book’s entry on the TOP 10 forces us to comment on the C2E2 exasperated controversy. Yes, it’s been the talk of the comic social community for several days right now. There’s been a tremendous amount of coverage that is filled with misinformation, pitchforking and troubling truths. Yes, this one has it all. Keep in mind that everyone has their perspective. Due to this, the truth is muddy as the information presented comes from reported first-hand accounts and a lot of hearsay. There are many sources for you to dig into these various perspectives. Here we’ll present only what we know for a fact: The retailer Black Flag Comics produced an acetate cover stapled (adding to additional staples) to their pre-existing Clayton Crain Ultimate Fallout #4 Facsimiles from 2011. CGC recently graded copies of these exclusive days before the convention, allowing it to have a blue label instead of a green “qualified.” They recently issued a formal statement on their forums with “We treated them as we would any other variant cover that’s attached with an extra set of staples.” Bleeding Cool has confirmed that Marvel did not (nor do they) approve of this exclusive. They have not yet issued a formal statement. Black Flag states that these were limited to 750 copies and offered them to buyers at C2E2 on Friday, 8/5/22, for $85. Before the general public opening on Friday at C2E2, a line of buyers with non-standard general admission passes (i.e., exhibitors, premium, etc.) formed before doors opened. There was no limit set on the number of copies that could be purchased. Therefore several buyers bought numerous copies. Several of these buyers are notable influencers/resellers. The top confirmed number of copies purchased was 75, though there are rumors of some buying more. That is where the facts end. It’s unknown if the limited run sold out before the initial line finished, leaving many in line without a copy. There are mixed reports of Black Flag repricing the last box of books within hours of opening to reflect the rapidly increasing online sales of this book. Ultimately, the 750 was reportedly sold out by the end of the day. Unconfirmed reports note that it sold out within the first few hours. Others report that copies were available on Saturday at a significant premium. However, this is also unconfirmed. So, ultimately, what does this mean for the comic community? Well, there’s a lot to unpack here that doesn’t fit this little Top 10 review. Everything from CGC practices, retailer ethics, and influencer/reseller community responsibilities to keyboard pitchforking has been immensely discussed. There are some essential ongoing conversations around these issues, with many debating these long-debated points that are now hyper-focused on this specific book. The dust still needs to settle, yet hopefully, this will lead the community to a better place with better business, influencer, and consumer practices. Let’s jump back into the facts, with the main point being… this book is HOT. And it’s not the book that’s driving this. It’s the story and drama that have escalated its infamy. As seen by Bad Idea’s Invisible comic, infamy sells. So much so that it made this week’s Top 10 with 16 sold copies tracked at a 7-day trend of 345% with a high sale of $315 for a raw copy. However, reportedly, copies have sold for much higher raw on the streamer site, Whatnot. Post our TOP 10 release, a GCG 9.9 sold for $1,800. To compound the troubles surrounding this book, angered fans have begun troll-bidding listings on eBay, pushing sales above $20,000 with the intention of not paying. This is having some backlash as it has instead made other listings just to $700 to $900 ungraded! To make matters worse, there’s word of this potentially happening again at upcoming conventions. Bleeding Cool noted, “Black Flag also confirmed they had created two more acetate covers for Boston Fan EXPO this weekend, Ghost Rider on Friday, and Deadpool on Saturday, with 100 copies in one line for retailers/resellers and another line for people who want one copy each, at over $100 each.” If that happens, expect a real “Ultimate Fallout.” Regardless, the comic community is devouring any and all information on this. This drama is still unfolding, with official word from both Marvel potentially releasing soon. This will be a fun one to revisit in a year on our ONE YEAR LATER videos with Very Gary.

#2: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992 | Spawn is back in the spotlight after Todd McFarlane revealed a new Batman/Spawn crossover at SDCC. Not only that, but he also let slip we may get some more information on the long-awaited Spawn reboot at the upcoming NYCC. Jaimie Foxx also recently spoke about the (possible) forthcoming film, dropping a little sliver of info regarding the updated suit fans may see in the future. Bring on the Spawn excitement, and luckily there is plenty of this issue to go around for fans of the series in just about every grade. We tracked it at a high sale of $199.95 for a CGC 9.8 with a raw FMV of $56.

#1: BANG #1 | DARK HORSE | 2020 | Here we are at the top spot where Bang! reigns supreme on this week’s TOP 10. Lately, the community has gravitated to the pool of amazing Indie books featuring top-notch writing and art. Bang! It is the epitome of that generalization, with Matt Kindnt presenting fans with a tale of action and mystery. It doesn’t hurt that every cover for this book happens to be fantastic. Not to mention freakin’ Keanu Reeves endorses it with a quote: “A great f-cked up blend of James Bond and Tintin.” We tracked it at a high sale of $99.95 for a CGC 9.8 with a raw FMV of $15.

And THAT’s your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 8/8/22!

