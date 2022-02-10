Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Darth Maul, Spider-Man & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

NOTE: CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM DISNEY+’s BOOK OF BOBA FETT EPISODE 6

This week, TOSIN ODUYEIN in Black Panther #3 is still on the minds of collectors. The main debate focuses on whether these prices were too soon and too fast. Tosin had to share the spotlight this week with the bounty hunter CAD BANE, thanks to his recent live-action introduction on THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT. His key issues are on fire and should continue to increase. Brother Blood & Mother Mayhem’s recent casting on TITANS helped their first appearance take one spot (it helps that both firsts are in the same book). The casting announcement around Sony Pictures’ MADEME WEB feature landed two key books to this week’s list. Marvel’s new QUEEN GOBLIN came close to dethroning Tosin, but takes the 2nd place spot instead. And lastly, this Top 10 features our favorite variant of the week for DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #2. Let’s get into it!

#10. BLACK PANTHER #3 TAURIN CLARKE (1:25) | MARVEL | 2022 | TOSIN ODUYE’s first appearance is still very topical, with this variant still trending with a high sale of $600 for a raw copy. With that said, the market is stabilizing a bit, with the FMV settling at $403. This book’s future requires some heavy follow-through from Marvel, and expectations are very high, which will be tough to live up to. For now, prices seem relatively stable.

#9. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #210 NEWSSTAND | MARVEL | 1980 | It was recently announced that Sony Pictures is moving forward with their Madame Web solo film, starring Dakota Johnson. There’s speculation that Madame Web will be the younger/Julia Carpenter version. However, upon the news, this first appearance of Madame Web spiked in sales with a high sale of $950 for a CGC 9.6 and raws at a FMV of $223.

#8. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #637 OLIVER COIPEL | MARVEL | 2010 | As mentioned, there’s high speculation that Sony’s Madame Web will focus on the Julia Carpenter version. Julia was the second Spider-Woman who later became the character Arachne. During this Grim Hunt storyline, and in this specific issue, the new Kraven the Hunter (Sasha Kravinoff) mortally wounds Madame Web. Before her death, Madame Web transfers her prophetic powers to Julia, making her the new Madame Web. If Dakota is playing Julia Carpenter, this issue will only get hotter… or (if she’s not Julia) it’ll crash and burn. Regardless, it had a high sale of $220 for a CGC 9.8, with raws at an FMV of $62. The MIKE FYLES cover is also doing fantastic, with a raw FMV of $87.

#7. DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #2 JORGE FORNES (1:25) | MARVEL | 2022 | This gorgeous ’80s style Daredevil homage was an instant hit of the week witha high sale of $90 for a raw copy and a current FMV of $76.

#6. BLACK PANTHER #3 GARY FRANK VARIANT | MARVEL | 2022 | All of Tosin’s first appearance issues have been briskly moving all week. This Gary Frank variant surged forward with a high sale of $60 for a raw copy and a current FMV of $41.

#5. STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL #3 | MARVEL | 2017 | *SPOILERS* This issue features the first cover appearance of the fan-favorite Clone Wars bounty hunter, Cad Bane. At the end of BOOK OF BOBA FETT, episode 6, fans were surprised and delighted by the first live-action appearance of Cad. You can find many fan reaction videos on Youtube, with several fans crying over this reveal. Cad Bane’s books are now on fire with this issue hitting a high sale of $721 for a CGC 9.9. Graded 9.8 copie are trending at a FMV of $335, with raws at a FMV of $71.

#4. STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL #2 | MARVEL | 2017 | *SPOILERS* Move over Black Krrsantan, there’s a new bounty hunter in town! This issue features the first in-canon appearance of Cad Bane and was the instant “go-to” book for collectors. It had a high sale of $850 for a CGC 9.8 with raw copies at a FMV of $151. Note: the graphic novel STAR WARS: TALES FROM THE CLONE WARS is technically Cad Bane’s first appearance. Due to it being a graphic novel, it often spurs many debates amongst collectors.

#3. THE NEW TEEN TITANS #21 | DC | 1982 | Comicbook.com recently reported “DC’s Titans Casts Vampire Diaries Alum as Brother Blood, Adds 2 More Villains.” In addition to Brother Blood, the other two villains are Mother Mayhem and Jinx. Both Brother Blood and Mother Mayhem first appeared in New Teen Titans #21. It took about a week for the fire to kick in for these. But once it did, it took off like a rocket, hitting a high sale of $190 for a CGC 9.8 and raw copies trending at a FMV of $56. (Note: Jinx first appeared via cameo in Tales of the Teen Titans #56 and fully in issue #57.)

#2. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88 | MARVEL | 2022 | In today’s comic collecting world, ANY Marvel first appearance is instantly hot. This particular issue features the first appearance of The Queen Goblin. While she’s nowhere close to hitting Tosin’s numbers, sales are brisk and solid with raw copies trending at a FMV of $16. Like all new characters, will she take off? Many fans have compared her to Red Goblin, specifically noting his significant fall in market value. That makes this book a gamble. However, at this current price, the risk for this book is low. There are some great variants out there for it too.

#1. BLACK PANTHER #3 | MARVEL | 2022 | Tosin holds on tight to the #1 spot for the second week in a row. His first appearance had a high sale of $185 for a CGC 9.8 with raw jumping up to an FMV of $57. Let’s see how he does next week!

