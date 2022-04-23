Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Moon Knight, Spider-Punk & More

This week brings familiar books back in the form of Battlestar Galactica #1 and Strange Academy #16. Black Panther's Tosin also makes a comeback to our top ten. Additionally, with Multiverse of Madness less than a month away, we see a strange book break through the ranks (pun intended). Speaking of multiverse, the spider-verse webs up a large part of the list with characters like Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Punk and Ben Reilly's new identity, Chasm. Jenny Frison takes Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #1 to new heights with her 1:100 cover. Finally, two legendary knights duke it out for the top spot. Find out who took the #1 spot this week, DC's Dark Knight or Marvel's Moon Knight!

COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week.

#10: BLACK PANTHER #3 | MARVEL | 2022 | Tosin is back on the list! When Bleeding Cool reported that Tosin was possibly the new Miles Morales, this book flew off the shelves. The Wakandan youth has garnered the attention of the collective fandom with his unique perspective and use of vibranium. Tosin breathes new life into the old ways of Wakanda, and this book provides a solid set-up for what will likely be a long-term player in the Black Panther mythos. Wakanda forever! This week we tracked a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 with raws at an FMV of $51.

#9: SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #1 – JENNY FRISON (1:100) | DC | 2022 | Jenny Frison continues to add to her long list of iconic covers. From her hip-hop Ms. Marvel #1 cover to her dynamic set of Something is Killing the Children #1 variants, this is yet another highly desirable Frison cover. Aside from the phenomenal artwork, this book also introduces characters such as the Smiling Man, Mr. Agony, and Mr. Ecstasy. We tracked a high sale of $280 for a raw copy, with the FMV currently not too far off at $270.

#8: SPIDER-PUNK #1 – TAKASHI OKAZAKI (1:50) | MARVEL | 2022 | Takashi Okazaki blows it out of the water with this amazing bubble gum cover of Spider-Punk 1! The 1:50 ratio keeps Spider-Punk's solo series in the top ten. However, the cover isn't the only desirable aspect of this book. It also introduces hardcore rocker variants of some well-known characters, like Kraven the Hunter, Taskmaster, and a new version of Riri Williams as Riot Heart! We tracked a high sale of $229.50 for a raw copy, with raw copies currently trending at an FMV of $190.

#7: STRANGE ACADEMY #16 | MARVEL | 2022 | This issue features the first full appearance of Howie, a werewolf-like character with possible ties to WEREWOLF BY NIGHT. Note that he appears in multiple panels in issue #10, which will lead to debate on whether issue #16 should even be deemed the first appearance. For now, fans helped get this back on the Top 10 with a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and currently at an FMV of $12.

#6: BATTLESTAR GALACTICA #1 | MARVEL | 1979 | BATTLESTAR GALACTICA returns to the Top 10 this week. If you recall, a new show was announced back in October. However, a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that this reboots' showrunner moved on to another project. While not dead, this does mean it will be significantly pushed back. Despite this delay, several online sources touted this as a book to pick up ASAP, which sent buyers picking up a copy. We tracked a high sale of $70 for a CGC 9.4, with 9.8's at an FMV of $272 and raws at $24.

#5: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93 – PATRICK GLEASON – WEBHEAD | MARVEL | 2022 | Ben Reily, a clone of Peter Parker, embarks on a new persona as the villain CHASM. This new role will have MANY fans divided. Out of all the Chasm variants, this one by Patrick Gleason is the only one with Chasm written across the cover. We tracked a high sale of $23.50 for a raw copy with raw copies at an FMV of $14.

#4: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | What once was found in dollar bins has become a top ten seller! This book is a perfect example of how powerful the media's influence is on the current market. Since his first appearance in an end credit scene of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE, Miguel O'Hara's marvelous book has been steadily increasing in value. These sales will likely continue well up to (and after) the movie's release. This week we tracked a high sale of $210 for a CGC 9.8, with the 9.8 FMV standing at $189 and raw copies at $22. A CGC 9.8 newsstand sits at a comfortable FMV of $932!

#3: DOCTOR STRANGE #48 | MARVEL | 1981 | Fans are already gearing up for DR. STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. There's plenty of anticipation for Brother Voodoo to be included in the film. As noted before, the market has moved well past just first appearances trending. For example, take this issue, where Dr. Strange and Brother Voodoo meet for the first time. This first meeting had a high sale of $395 for a CGC 9.8, with raw copies at an FMV of $31. Not bad for a 40-year-old book!

#2: MOON KNIGHT #1 | MARVEL | 1980 | While this has been hot for over a year now, the Moon Knight Disney+ series has been lighting his first series on fire. Unlike any other piece of Marvel content, this series offers the audience an intriguing and unpredictable new addition to the MCU. Word is the next couple of episodes are the best and will set the table for Moon Knights' future MCU appearances. Confident buyers jumped into his first issue with a high sale of $950 for a CGC 9.8 and raw copies at an FMV of $89.

#1: BATMAN BEYOND: THE WHITE KNIGHT #1 | DC | 2022 | The cameo appearance of a new Robin (and Red Hood's sidekick) continued to be one of the hottest books of the week with 61 copies (down from last week's 119) sold, a 7-day trend of 101% and had a high sale of $22.38 for a raw copy. However, the current raw FMV is $12.

