Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Sleepwalker, Doctor Strange & More

Welcome to COVRPRICE‘s TOP 10 list for the week of DECEMBER 29th, 2021. This week’s list should feel VERY familiar, as the effects of the SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE teaser have helped the first key issues of Spider-Man 2099 continue his dominance on our list. The teaser trailer of DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS helped America Chavez, Sleepwalker, and Rintrah (a protege of Doctor Strange in the comics) land on the list. Comicbook.com played a factor in the #1 spot with a possible STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI animated show in the works. For the non-content books, we get two gorgeous variants from the big two. This week’s non-Marvel/DC title goes to the acclaimed THE GOOD ASIAN, which is landing on multiple “Best of 2021” lists. As we wind down the year, let’s jump into it.

#10 DOCTOR STRANGE #81 | MARVEL | 1987 |

This issue features the first full appearance of Rintrah. Initially, this book saw light movement with the recent reveal of the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness action figure line, which included a build-a-figure of Rintrah. Then, in the recent teaser trailer, you see an overshot of all the sorcerers running. One of these sorcerers includes what appears to be a green horned creature that resembles Rintrah. Collectors have moved on less confirmation. These two factors helped this reach a high sale of $655 for a CGC 9.8, with a raw FMV of $68.

#9 MACROSS #1 | COMICO | 1984 |

This issue features the first appearance of Robotech in comics. If you recall, the film adaptation of the franchise has been in development at Sony Pictures for years. This week it had a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.4, with a 9.8 FMV of $1,054 and a raw FMV of $94. This means someone knows something, or a Youtube influencer recently mentioned it. Either way, it’s suddenly hot this week!

#8 JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #2 – KYLE HOTZ – B&W VIRGIN (1:25) | DC | 2021 |

Sometimes a gorgeous cover is all a trending book needs to be. This Kyle Hotz 1:25 was tough to find in stores, therefore sending collectors online to help it reach a high sale of $50 for a raw copy.

#7 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #365 | MARVEL | 1992 |

Returning to the list this week (once again) in this first appearance of Miguel O’Hara and Spider-Man 2099 (via a preview of SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1). This first is still going strong with a high sale of $425 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV OF $21.

#6 SLEEPWALKER #1 | MARVEL | 1991 |

As noted with Rintrah, the recent reveal of the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness action figure line included Sleepwalker. Most of the line features characters appearing in the film, and Sleepwalkers inclusion, along with D’Spayre (first in Marvel Team-Up Vol.1 #68) and Rintrah, have spiked their first appearances. With speculation on Sleepwalker already, this gave it that extra push and had a high sale of $400 for a CGC 9.8, with a raw FMV of $27.

#5 MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE #1 | MARVEL | 2012

America Chavez’s first cover (which is very tiny on one of the playing cards) returns to this week’s list. As previously noted, this issue also features the first appearance of America Chavez in the Marvel 616 universe. In this issue, she appears younger from her Vengeance appearances and features her more modern look/costume. This long undervalued issue moved 38 copies, had a 7-day trend of 117%, and had a high raw sale of $65. It also had it’s highest sale for a 9.8 of $299 on 12/14.

#4 THE GOOD ASIAN #1 | IMAGE | 2021 |

This 2021 title by writer Pornsak Pichetshote was recently on EW’s Top 10 comics and Fortune Magazine’s Top 10 Books of the year (and TONS of others). This spotlight on its quality and cultural importance helped it land in the Top 10 for the first time. This week it reached a high sale of $20 for a raw copy.

#3 SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 |

Once again, this first Spider-Man 2099 ongoing series also returns to the list as it continues its upwards trajectory with a high sale of $269 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $25.

#2 AVENGERS FOREVER #1 BETSY COLA (1:25) | MARVEL | 2021 |

When you have all the up-and-coming female stars of the MCU on a well-done homage by artist Betsy Cola, it’s no wonder that this hit a high sale of $45 for a raw copy.

#1 STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI #1 | DARK HORSE | 1993 |

This issue features the first appearances of Ulic Qel-Droma & Cay Qel-Droma. However, that’s not why this book is trending. Per Comicbook.com,” but new details have emerged that Lucasfilm could be developing another animated project in the form of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Images have surfaced online featuring the gift given to employees of Lucasfilm, with its packaging featuring the logos of projects that the studio has been developing this year.” Other sources ran with this and helped it hit a high sale of $174.99 for a CGC 9.8 with a raw FMV of $27.

