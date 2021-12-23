Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Spider-Punk, Spider-Man 2099, & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Welcome to COVRPRICE‘s TOP 10 list for the week of DECEMBER 22nd, 2021. It should be no surprise to anyone that Marvel (specifically the MCU) has a significant hold on the aftermarket’s top trending books. This week’s past week is no different. The effects of the SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE teaser add to its 3-week trend of 2 places on the list with two MORE spots. One is reserved for Spider-Punk (who’s awesome, by the way). The other, a Sony Pictures promotional newspaper (of all things). The teaser trailer of DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS helped land three spots on the list. One for America Chavez, one for the first “Evil” Doctor Strange, and the last for Sleepwalker (who Hasbro interestingly released images of his toy inclusion for this specific MCU film.) This week’s only non-Marvel title goes to one of the last Bad Idea titles, ODINN’S EYE, which heated up in the aftermarket. Lastly, Bishop from the X-Men randomly pops up on the list. The market is simply itching for mutant news. ANY MCU mutant news. Meanwhile, check out what’s books were trending this week and why. Several are books you should pick-up now (*cough* Spider-Punk, *cough* Marvel Now! Point One).

#10 VENGEANCE #1 | MARVEL | 2011 The first trailer for DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS appeared in the post-credits of SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME. In the trailer, we see a quick shot of America Chavez’s back. This 2-second reference helped throw more kindling on the fire building around her key issues, including her first appearance in this issue with a high sale of $1,700 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $250 raw.

#9 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 | MARVEL | 2014 With SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME released, the next Spidey-based film to look forward to is SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE. Since the first film’s release, Spider-based books have not only skyrocketed but have also retained value (specifically for Spider-Man Noir, Peni Parker aka SP//DR, Spider-Gwen, etc). There’s a tremendous number of alternate Spider-Men/Women to speculate upon, with one frontrunner Spider-Punk (Hobart “Hobie” Brown). His first appearance in this issue has organically grown over the past several years due to him becoming a popular cosplay character. However, after the new teaser trailer, Spider-Man India and Spider-man 2099 saw significant spikes in price. This has forced collectors to buy into these other characters sooner rather than later. Speculators believe that Spider-Punk, who first appeared in this issue, will appear in the next film. Most notably, Punk hit a high sale of $228 for a CGC 9.8 with a raw FMV of $50.

#8 ODINN’S EYE #1 | BAD IDEA | 2021 One of Bad Idea’s final five issues, this new title proved challenging to find in stores. This has been typical across all of their titles, which has forced collectors to turn to online sales, giving it raw FMV of $60.

#7 MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE #1 | MARVEL | 2012 Spillover from the recent America Chavez heat has extended to this issue, which features the first appearance of America Chavez on a cover (which is very tiny on one of the playing cards). What’s more notable is inside the issue, where it features the first appearance of America Chavez in the Marvel 616 universe. Here she appears younger from her Vengeance #1 appearance and features her more modern look and costume that we’ve come to know her. This long undervalued issue had a high sale of $299 for a CGC 9.8 and a current FMV of $18 raw.

#6 SLEEPWALKER #1 | MARVEL | 1991 As previously noted, insider Daniel Richtman recently reported that a project centered on Marvel’s Sleepwalker is in development (in some capacity) at Marvel. However, the recent reveal of the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” action figure line included Sleepwalker. Most of the line features characters appearing in the film. Along with Sleepwalkers inclusion is D’Spayre (who first appeared in Marvel Team-Up Vol.1 #68) and Rintrah (who first appeared via a cameo in Doctor Strange (Vol. 2) #80). These toy appearances have spiked their first comic appearances. With speculation on Sleepwalker already, this toy reveal gave his first appearance that extra push it needed and sold double the number of copies it did last week with a high sale of $285 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $28.

#5 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #365 | MARVEL | 1992 Returning to the list this week (once again) is this official first appearance of SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1. This first is still going strong and had a high sale of $446 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $33.

#4 SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 This first Spider-Man 2099 ongoing series also returns to the list as it continues its upwards trajectory with a high sale of $298 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $25.

#3 THE DAILY BUGLE: SPECIAL EDITION NEWSPAPER (LTD. 3000) | SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT | 2021 This week’s #3 entry is not a comic book, yet it falls into the grey area of being comic-book adjacent. Sony Pictures produced this limited edition Daily Bugle newspaper to promote and coincide with “Spider-Man movie: No Way Home.” Limited to 3000 copies and distributed through a New York City pop-up newsstand, those who were lucky enough to scoop one up were happy to see it become a significant hit on the secondary market with a current FMV of $127.

#2 X-MEN #282 GOLD – 2ND PRINT | MARVEL| 1991 With Phase 4 of the MCU underway, the big question for fans is when and where the X-Men and mutants will first appear. Collectors have been buying into key X-Men characters in a big way over the past year. However, certain characters seem to get pulled into the speculation wave. For example, many speculators thought Omega Red would be the first mutant to appear in the MCU via FLACON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER. Then there was the speculation that Magneto might appear in WANDAVISION. While neither of those happened, the recent connections between time travel have led speculators to Bishop and his first appearance in Uncanny X-Men #282. How, when, and where is not clear. Yet, collectors specifically focused on this gold 2nd print last week and pushed it to a high sale of $400 for a CGC 9.8 and a current FMV of $48.

#1 WHAT IF? #18 | MARVEL | 1979 As seen in the DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS trailer, a more sinister Strange appears, with a voice-over stating, “I hope you understand. The greatest threat of our universe is you.” While this issue isn’t the same character, it’s the closest thing. This issue features “What if Doctor Strange was a disciple of Dormammu” and had a high sale of $140 for a CGC 9.6 with a raw FMV of $43.

