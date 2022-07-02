Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include The Boys, Wonder Man & more

The Top 10 list has seen some nice fluctuation in the past few weeks, with new titles shaking the market this week. The Spot cools down a bit and allows some content-driven independent tiles to appear on the list. Take a 1:25 Sozomaika variant and sprinkle in an epic The Boy's event amongst a spattering of controversial books, and you have yourself a top ten list. There's nothing "Clandestine" about this Top 10. Check it out and see what books reached our top spots!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #98 | MARVEL | 1985 | This book marks the first full appearance of The Spot. Out of the triad of SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN key comic books (97-99), #98 has proven to be the most valuable. After the initial surge last week, sales slowed as the cheap copies disappeared. We tracked it at a high sale of $238 for a CGC 9.6 with a raw FMV of $50.

#9: CATWOMAN #44 – SOZOMAIKA (1:25) | DC | 2022 | Another Sozomaika Catwoman variant, another appearance on this list! The Sozomaika variants for issues #39 to #43 have previously appeared on this list several times as fans have greatly appreciated her depictions of Catwoman and Harley Quinn. And by appreciated, we mean loved! Issue #44 is now receiving the same treatment as aftermarket sales have sent this book into the stratosphere, selling for $100 and up. Sozomaika's career is undoubtedly giving off some Peach Momoko vibes as her depictions of Catwoman quickly become high-selling modern books in the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $120 for an NM+ raw copy and an FMV of $92!

#8: THE BOYS: HEROGASM #1 | DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT | 2009 | The Boys season 3 has been receiving rave reviews, propelling other books in the series up this list. Finally, episode 6 is upon the community, aptly titled "Herogasm." Portrayed by Supernatural's Jensen Ackles, Soldier Boy's first appearance in this book is officially taking a front-row seat. Whether the show can live up to the debauchery of its namesake is irrelevant as fans headed to the aftermarket to secure a copy. Fans of the comic and the Amazon series have been eager for this adaptation to make it to the screen, with apprehension that it ever would happen. Yet, here we are, and the market for the book is responding in kind as a more complete picture of Soldier Boy is unveiled. We tracked a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 with raws at an FMV of $47.

#7: HOTELL #1 | ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC | 2020 | Deadline is reporting that "AWA Studios has tapped Elle Callahan to direct a feature film adaptation of the company's original graphic fiction series Hotell. She will also co-adapt the script with Anthony Ruff. AWA Studios president Zach Studin is producing." This has already created significant movement on the first issue. We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for a raw copy, with the FMV currently settled to $14.

#6: WHAT IF: MILES MORALES #4 – SERGIO DAVILA | MARVEL | 2022 | Nothing like some controversy to make a book hot! After a lukewarm, nay, a downright tepid response from the comic community, the author of the series, Yehudi Mecardo, has recently cycled through the many phases of frustration with Marvel fans. Social media is abuzz with criticism of the writing, with the consensus feeling that this issue was outdated and offensive. As one of the few variants of this issue, it received quite a bit of attention along with the rest, albeit both good and bad. While a fantastic cover, it still hasn't reached the heights of the other variants for this book, but it's well on its way. We tracked a high sale of $13 for a raw copy, with the current FMV at $7.

#5: MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE #1 | SCOUT COMICS | 2021 | Deadline also reports that "Scout Comics has partnered with Oren Segal's Management Production Entertainment to develop Louis Southard's comic book series, Midnight Western Theatre, for television—tapping Kevin Carroll to handle the adaptation." We tracked a high sale of $15 for a raw copy with a current FMV of $12.

#4: WHAT IF: MILES MORALES #4 – PACO MEDINA – DESIGN (1:10) | MARVEL | 2022 | While this issue may be the second time on the list, it's not the last! Cover A and all variants for this issue have been going bonkers after the controversy of the written word within this book. Once author Yehudi Mecardo took shots at fans on Twitter after receiving criticism, the community decided it was ON and lit a social media fire under this book. As noted, this attention also translated to big aftermarket sales where we tracked a high sale of $30 for a raw copy and an FMV of $24, almost at the level of Cover A.

#3: WONDER MAN #1 | MARVEL | 1991 | Falling from last week's top spot, Wonder Man #1 takes the third spot this week. According to verified sources, ComicBook.com reports that the Wonder Man series could be a satire set in Hollywood. While this is not confirmed, the rumor has increased interest in the first ongoing Wonder Man series, which primarily takes place in Hollywood. We tracked it at a high sale of $118 for a CGC 9.6 and an FMV of $24.

#2: MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS #158 | MARVEL | 1994 Ms. Marvel was just getting started before surprising fans last week when it revealed the baddies of the series, the Clandestines. While not the same as Clan Destine, who first appears in this book, they do share some similarities. Specifically regarding the name AND the word Jinn. That was enough to shoot this book to the number 2 spot as fans grabbed this former $2 book. We tracked a high sale of $60 for a raw copy with the current FMV at $42.

#1: WHAT IF: MILES MORALES #4 | MARVEL | 2022 | Here we are, the top spot, belonging to none other than this cover A of the controversial issue! While it's been catching fire due to significant controversy, it doesn't appear to be slowing down. AFTER the multiple Twitter exchanges between the author Yehudi Mecardo and detractors, Mecardo posted to their Twitter, trying to clear the air. "I've taken the last few days to step back and listen, and I acknowledge your criticism for my recent issue of What If… Miles Morales was Thor. While I've lived a different experience through my own Jewish and Mexican background, I still know inauthenticity hurts, and I'm sorry this failed on that front. I've appreciated hearing and learning from my Black and Puerto Rican comics peers and hope to use this moment to help promote better authenticity. I'm also going to donate what Marvel paid me to the Brooklyn Book Bodega, which works to build literacy and get more books to kids in NYC." Who's to say that will ease the tension or stoke the fire further? Regardless, the controversy has led to higher-than-average sales and a robust aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $37 for a raw copy with the current FMV settling at $19.

And THAT's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK!