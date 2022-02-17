Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include The Illuminati, Star Wars & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

This week, Tosin’s first appearance in Black Panther #3 remains in the Top 10 despite slipping from his two-week reign of the #1 spot. Along with the first appearance of The Grand Inquisitor, The Mandalorian & Grogu’s first cover appearance replaced Cad Bane and Black Krrsantan as this week’s Star Wars books (which seem to hold a weekly spot now). New casting news around Sony’s KRAVEN film has presented plenty of speculation on who each actor will portray, leading to a boost in sales for several of the Kravinoff family member’s first appearances. Marvel’s new QUEEN GOBLIN is still topical, though slowing down in sales. The “Red Panther” made a first appearance debut last week, taking two spots around the hope that it’ll take off the way Tosin did. And lastly, lots of chatter and excitement around the possibly (yet likely) appearance of Marvel’s Illuminati in DOCTOR STRANGE: MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS.

#10. STAR WARS DARTH VADER #6 | MARVEL | 2017 | It’s been reported by Comicbook.com that “Star Wars: Rupert Friend Rumored to Have Been Cast as Grand Inquisitor for Obi-Wan Kenobi.” While appearing via a cameo in 2016’s STAR WARS: KANAN #12, this 2017 issue is his first full appearance. This rumor was shared across many new sources, helping it hit a high sale of $625 for a CGC 9.8 with raws at an FMV of $79.

#9. THE AVENGERS #53 – JOSHUA SWAY SWABY – BLACK HISTORY MONTH | MARVEL | 2022 | A new character appeared in this issue that fans have dubbed “Red Panther” due to the all-red Panther suit. While we wait for more information from the next issue, this first appearance of Red Panther also featured a nice Sway Miles Morales cover, with raw copies at an FMV of $21.

#8. NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI #1 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 2006 | Thanks to a new DOCTOR STRANGE: MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS during Sunday’s Super Bowl, the likelihood of Marvel’s Illuminati appearing in the film now seems highly likely. Many clues allude to this, from Illuminati symbols to the six chairs and a clear voiceover of Patrick Stewart. This one-shot is the first Illuminati solo issue, specifically closing out Civil War and leading directly into Planet Hulk. It had a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 with raws at an FMV of $40.

#7. SECRET AVENGERS #19 | MARVEL | 2011 | A recent image from Empire Magazine showed Marc Spector in his Mr. Knight persona. This was just speculation last month that has now turned into reality. This first appearance of the Mr. Knight suit (not the persona) first landed on our Top 10 in early January and has returned to the list with a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 and raws at an FMV of $45.

#6. BLACK PANTHER #3 | MARVEL | 2022 | Tosin falls from the #1 spot this week as his first appearance slows down in sales. This week, it had a high sale of $185 for a CGC 9.8 with raw copies at an FMV of $47.

#5. STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #20 – CHRIS SPROUSE – LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY | MARVEL | 2022 | This issue features the first official comic book cover appearance of the Mandalorian and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. This book sold a TON of copies online last week, with raws at an FMV of $19.

#4. THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #244 | MARVEL | 1997 | Last week, it was revealed that Sony had cast Russell Crowe for their KRAVEN feature. This is a little confusing since Crowe has already been cast as Zeus for THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER, and that character doesn’t seem to fit this film well. This possible continuity conflict has led many to theorize that Crowe will most likely play Sergei Kravinoff, the first Kraven. It leaves Aaron Taylor-Johnson potentially playing Sergei’s son Alexei “Alyosha” Kravinoff, whose first appearance is in this issue and later takes on Kraven The Hunter’s mantle. This speculation helped raws hit an FMV of $29. To add to the mix, it’s also rumored that Ana Kravinoff may also appear in the film, making it a family affair in their hatred for Spider-Man.

#3. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88 | MARVEL | 2022 | In today’s comic collecting world, ANY Marvel first appearance is instantly hot, and this particular issue features the first appearance of The Queen Goblin. Sales continued to be brisk, with raws at an FMV of $9.

#2. NEW AVENGERS #7 | MARVEL | 2005 | As noted, the Illuminati’s live-action appearance seems to be highly likely in DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Their first appearance (featuring Reed Richards, Namor, Stephen Strange, Charles Xavier, Black Bolt, and Tony Stark) is in this issue and was instantly on fire during and post-Super Bowl. It had a high sale of $500 for a CGC 9.8 (with one 9.8 that reached as high as $700 on Monday) and raw copies at an FMV of $78. This one is going to keep going until the film’s release.

#1. THE AVENGERS #53 – JAVIER GARRON – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2022 | While the Illuminati was a last-minute contender, sneaking into the list with just a few hours left before this list was created, this standard cover of the first “Red Panther” was the hottest book of the week, with raws trending at an FMV of $11. The character’s longevity potential will be revealed with the next issue or two.

