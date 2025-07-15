Godzilla Reveals That Jet Jaguar Was Created by Benjamin Franklin

Godzilla might be a steady fixture on the silver screen but theaters aren’t the only place where the King of the Monsters rages on. IDW has steadily produced new comics that feature the lizard king, with Godzilla: Here There Be Aliens presenting some wild new threats for both the titular beast and mankind. Previously, we had reported that the comic book series had made major changes to the origin of classic kaiju villain, Hedorah, but that same issue also unveiled a wild new take on Jet Jaguar. The kaiju-fighting robot wasn’t just given a new origin, but he was tied into a legendary American figure to boot.

In Godzilla: Here There Be Aliens issue two, it is revealed that Hedorah and the alien race known as the Xiliens helped inspire the legendary sci-fi story, War of The Worlds. Perhaps in a far more surprising reveal, one of the main characters reveals that none other than Benjamin Franklin helped create Jet Jaguar to fight against Hedorah and his malevolent race. Here’s how the IDW series drops the big reveal,

“After all, this comes directly from the designs of one of those sons we were just talking about. None other than Mr. Benjamin Franklin. Franklin was truly a genius ahead of his time, more than even the history books tell us. he had designed something to combat the Xiliens, but unfortunately, they simply didn’t have the know-how or ability to create such a thing back in colonial times, but fortunately for us, we do.”

Jet Jaguar in The MonsterVerse?

Despite being a part of the Godzilla mythos for decades, first making an appearance in 1973’s Godzilla Vs. Megalon, Jet Jaguar has been absent from many of the latest movies featuring the King of the Monsters. The automoton has yet to make an appearance in either the Godzilla Minus One universe or Legendary’s MonsterVerse, though he might have a better shot of appearing in the latter down the line.

Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ showrunners Chris Black and Matt Fraction. When asking the creators which monsters they’d love to introduce to the MonsterVerse, Fraction immediately noted his love for Jet Jaguar, “I would love to be able to introduce a MonsterVerse iteration of a Toho creature that hasn’t been in the films to the show. It’s a very deep bench and I think everyone has their own favorites. I love Jet Jaguar, he’s not quite a kaiju, but I love Jet Jaguar.”

During the same interview, Black and Fraction had a back and forth about Jet Jaguar’s potential arrival, with Chris stating that he kept ‘shooting down’ the introduction, “Matt keeps pitching Jet Jaguar and I keep shooting him down. We’ll see.” Fraction then responded, “I don’t think Jet Jaguar is hard to translate here, but I would love to have this fight for six more seasons.”

