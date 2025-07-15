Marvel Reveals First Wave of X-Men Series for Age of Revelation Event

A new wave of X-Men comics is being released for the Age of Revelation. The event comes at the 30th anniversary of the Age of Apocalypse, and looks to capture some of the same magic by introducing an alternate take on the Marvel Universe. However, while Age of Apocalypse featured a dystopian world ruled by Apocalypse, Age of Revelation inserts Apocalypse’s heir, Doug Ramsey, as the main architect. Last week saw the official announcement for Age of Revelation, which included a slew of new titles taking the place of the X-Men line of comics. Now, fans can learn the first details for five of those upcoming Age of Revelation series.

Marvel announced the creative teams and descriptions for Amazing X-Men, Binary, Laura Kinney: Sabretooth, Longshots, and World of Revelation. Kicking things off is Age of Revelation #0, a prelude issue being made available to select retailers later this week. Then, Age of Revelation officially begins in October with Age of Revelation Overture #1, a one-shot by the current X-Men creative team, writer Jed MacKay and artist Ryan Stegman. The five Age of Revelation series that follow will all go on sale October 8th.

Amazing X-Men is a flagship X-title by Jed MacKay and Mahmud Asrar that introduces the team of X-Men leading the resistance against Revelation; Laura Kinney: Sabretooth by Stephanie Phillips and Giada Belviso is a new solo series that sees Laura Kinney take on the mantle of Sabretooth; Binary is a cosmic series starring the Phoenix, whose identity remains a secret for now; Longshots finds various characters trapped in a twisted competition by Mojo; and World of Revelation is an anthology one-shot that explores Age of Revelation’s impact on the wider Marvel Universe, featuring the fate of the Fantastic Four, the end of the Young Avengers, and the gaze of Apocalypse.

Age of Revelation is a new status quo that takes X-Men storytelling 10 years into the future, where the world has been reborn in the image of the heir to Apocalypse: Doug Ramsey, aka Revelation. After being welcomed onto Cyclops’ X-Men with open arms, Revelation set out on the impossible task that Apocalypse entrusted him with: creating a world where only the fittest survived. With his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind. It’s a mutant homeland built on an insidious lie, spreading across the planet and wiping out humanity until it becomes a mutant homeworld.

“Enter… the Age of Revelation!” writer Jed MacKay said. “I’m extremely excited to be at the center of this event — we’re traveling to the alien future of the Age of Revelation, where the stories unfolding in the Revelation Territories and beyond will decide whether this is the dawn of a new world, or the end of one. We’ve been exploring a whole world, and it’s been really exciting to see other creators make corners of it their own!”

image credit: marvel comics

AMAZING X-MEN #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

On Sale 10/8

HOPE THEY SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE!

X YEARS LATER, on the run after a deadly clash with Revelation’s chief assassin, the shattered X-Men desperately gamble everything on one last mission. With help from an unexpected ally, they venture into the haunted ruins of Graymalkin. What they find there may change everything… if they survive.

image credit: marvel comics

BINARY #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by GIADA BELVISO

Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

On Sale 10/8

THIS IS BINARY…AND THE UNIVERSE BURNS WITH HER!

X YEARS LATER, in the ashes of the old world, to survive she is reborn – a cosmic force channeling the Phoenix itself. With the universe crumbling, Binary returns to save what’s left. But power this great always comes with a price… and the end of everything might begin with her.

image credit: marvel comics

LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #1

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by VALENTINA PINTI

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

On Sale 10/8

THE ALL-NEW SABRETOOTH!

X YEARS LATER, she’s taken the name of once-bitter enemy Sabretooth – and fights beside Revelation himself. Why did Laura Kinney abandon her legacy? What secrets does she keep from the mutant world? When loyalty changes, blood means everything.

image credit: marvel comics

LONGSHOTS #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by ALAN ROBINSON

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

On Sale 10/8

BUY THIS COMIC, OR ALL OF YOUR FAVORITE HEROES WILL DIE!

X YEARS LATER, and Mojo’s got a new game for Wonder Man, Hellcat, Bishop, Rhino and Kraven to play. There are no rules. One survivor wins. The others die. Mojo promises you can vote for the winner with your dollars – but you probably can’t. Mojo cannot promise that any of this is true or that you can even vote, as all decisions will be made by Mojo and Mojo alone, in his Mojo dojo, it’s fame or fatality!

image credit: marvel comics

WORLD OF REVELATION #1

Written by RYAN NORTH, AL EWING & STEVE FOXE

Art by ADAM SZALOWSKI, JESUS MERINO & MORE

Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by C.F. VILLA

On Sale 10/8

THE WORLD OUTSIDE YOUR WINDOW IS GONE!

X YEARS LATER, what happened to the Fantastic Four? And what horrors plague the East Coast? How does the rest of the world survive the rise of Revelation? And far above, on Arakko, what does Apocalypse think of his heir’s new empire? Discover the far-reaching impact of AGE OF REVELATION across the Marvel Universe.

