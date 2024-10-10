All things Beauty dominate both our lists this week! An error book again ensnares the masses as they chase the forbidden fruit. Fantasma is riding the wave of popularity, while Lady Death is receiving serious attention. We may have our Amadeus Cho of the future, but Halloween is taking some attention as fans check in with a longtime stalwart of the genre, with just a pinch of Bride of Frankenstein. Don’t fear what goes bump at night; it’s merely this week’s Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

1: THE BEAUTY #1 | IMAGE | AUGUST 2015

It took a week for the market to catch up, but it’s been on a tear since then! At the tail end of September, it was finally announced that FX ordered this book to series and attached some big stars to the project. However, adaptation rumors began circulating back in 2020. Sometimes, it takes that long for projects to land and start getting made. Consumers opened their wallets at the site of actors like Evan Peters being attached to the project, and it’s been off to the races since! We tracked it at a high sale of $115 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw price of $8.

2: X-MEN #5 – ELIZABETH TORQUE – ERROR (1:25) | MARVEL | OCTOBER 2024

Good golly, the community loves them an error/recalled book. This book does nothing to buck the trend, as fans immediately flocked to their LCS or the aftermarket to secure a misprinted copy. It’s simply designated issue #1 on the cover when we’re on issue five of this run. But, when collectors can secure an error copy of a variant issue, they’re going to do their damnedest to secure a copy. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw price of $30.

3: PILOT SEASON: THE BEAUTY #1 – JEREMY HAUN – REGULAR | IMAGE | OCTOBER 2011

Beauty #1 holds the top spot on this list, but many have overlooked this book, which came out four years prior. The Pilot Season books were a way for Image to conceptualize a series and gauge fan interest. This was one of those books, with The Beauty first debuting a month before Image gave audiences a closer look. Fans have been looking to this issue as the first appearance of the Beauty, but that distinction is held by the #11 spot on our lists. We tracked it at a high sale of $32 for an NM copy and a current NM raw price of $26.

4: HELLO DARKNESS #3 – PAOLO RIVERA – VIRGIN (1 PER STORE) | BOOM! STUDIOS | SEPTEMBER 2024

This book was hot last week, and that’s not surprising. Fans adore these one-per-store “Thank You” variants, especially those with half-naked women on the cover. It certainly catches the eye and did so enough two weeks running to warrant a spot on this list! We tracked it at a high sale of $93 for an NM copy and a current NM raw price of $73.

5: GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL #1 – GERARDO SANDOVAL | MARVEL | OCTOBER 2024

Fantasma has been steadily hyped for months, and with this book, she’s finally here! It marks her first FULL appearance as a new member of the Ghost Rider community. We’ve highlighted this book several times since it began circulating that she would make her full formal debut within. Now that she’s here, she’s enjoying a healthy aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $18 for an NM copy and a current NM raw price of $12.

6: THE BEAUTY #1 – JENNY FRISON | IMAGE | AUGUST 2015

All covers for this book have been heating up since receiving the ‘optioned’ treatment—especially those with superstar artists contributing their work, including Jenny Frison in this book. Let’s be real: Frison is one of the hottest names in the game, and this book debuted right when she was REALLY picking up some traction. Her fanbase has only grown, thus, a higher volume of those looking to check multiple boxes with their pickup. We tracked it at a high sale of $175 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw price of $35.

7: MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #1 – MARK SPEARS – COVER E – BRIDEZILLA | KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT | SEPTEMBER 2024

With Halloween around the corner, we’ll see many covers that inspire the ‘holiday’ cross this list. But this book has been in the Top Ten for weeks now, and that’s not by mistake. It kicked off a spooky season as fans around the country started receiving their copies of this limited Kickstarter edition variant featuring the Bride of Frankenstein. It quickly jumped up charts everywhere as those who missed out scrambled to secure a copy. We tracked it at a high sale of $147 for an NM copy and a current NM raw price of $61.

8: SVENGOOLIE: 45TH ANNIVERSARY BOO-NANZA #1 – PHOTO (1:10) | GEMSTONE | OCTOBER 2024

For the uninitiated, Svengoolie has been a TV horror show coming out of Chicago since 1970! Primarily appearing on MeTV, Svengoolie has occasionally appeared in comics. As the spooky season is upon us, we got another Svengoolie book celebrating their monumental anniversary with an IRL photo of the crew for this 1:10 variant. Written by Sven and the team, longtime fans we’re quick to secure a copy on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for an NM copy and a current NM raw price of $35.

9: CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL.1 #26 | MARVEL | MAY 1973

Agatha All Along sure is playing it close to the chest and only offering brief hints of certain identities. But that’s half the magic, and so far, they’ve kept the community guessing regarding the identity of Aubrey Plaza’s character. Recently, there has been heavy theorizing online that she is Lady Death, who first appears in this book. That sent fans running toward the aftermarket to secure a copy! We tracked it at a high sale of $450 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current NM raw price of $50.

10: AMAZING FANTASY #15 | MARVEL | JANUARY 2006

It has felt like an eternity since rumors began to spread that we would see Amadeus Cho, AKA Totally Awesome Hulk, appear in the MCU. There have been moments when it made sense, but nothing concrete has shaken the market until now. Recently, a new rumor has begun to take root claiming that Logan Kim of Ghostbusters: Afterlife fame will be cast as the character, helping to set up the Champions in the MCU. Whether that comes to pass is up in the air, but there were those not waiting around to find out! We tracked it at a high sale of $350 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw price of $101.