The Real Villain of the Green Lantern Corps Are the Guardians of the Universe

The Green Lanterns have brought readers many amazing stories, from Emerald Twilight to Blackest Night and everything in between. We have fallen in love with these stories, again and again. Many readers are likewise enjoying the newer take on the Green Lantern universe that’s occurring within Absolute Green Lantern. While the series has created dozens, if not hundreds, of different villains through the years, there’s one that’s been lurking in the shadows this whole time. The Guardians of the Universe may claim to have the universe’s best interest at heart, but they have been behind some of the worst decisions, setting planets and sectors up for vast devastation and worse.

Traditionally, the Guardians of the Universe live on a planet called Oa. From here, they regulate the Green Lantern Corps, providing orders and guidance. They’ve always been pretty clear on their goal: to bring order to the universe. However, the Guardians are also famously against emotions, believing it will hinder their work (yes, really). Thus, they strive to be emotionless, failing to notice the irony of this situation. While it may enable them to make calculated decisions, it has likewise opened the door to cold-hearted moves, believing they are better than any emotional being.

Self-Appointed Lawmakers & Enforcement

It may seem like an impossible claim to consider the Guardians of the Universe evil. However, even their own history tells a questionable story at best. They are self-appointed in their status as the universe’s lawmakers and enforcers. To put that in another way, they have no oversight. There is no organization or government that watches them as a means to ensure their ethical handling of situations. It doesn’t take an extraordinary imagination to understand how even this could become problematic.

Since the Guardians of the Universe gave themselves this power, they have been creating rules, establishing space police forces (the Green Lanterns), and arresting people. While many of those within Guardian and Green Lantern prisons are unquestionably villainous, there are ethical concerns to be considered here. First, they are arresting people (aliens) who may not have agreed or even understood the rules. Second, there’s the assumption that imprisonment is just, providing humane treatment to prisoners. Volthoom’s treatment proves this false: he was imprisoned for 10 billion years. That’s enough to drive anyone to further villainy.

Targeting Magic, Conducting Questionable Experiments, and More

Throughout the years, the Guardians have experimented with different creations and projects. While they eventually created the Central Power Battery necessary for the Green Lanterns, it’s far from the only thing they’ve done. Even this feat becomes concerning when it’s made clear that a fear elemental known as the Parallax is trapped within the Central Battery.

There was a time when the Guardians of the Universe deemed all magic to be inherently bad, and thus, they tried to shut it down. How? They tried to bind as much of it as possible into something called the Starheart. Once again, they failed to see the irony in these actions. It’s becoming quite the trend.

Finally, let us not forget that the Guardians have been conducting experiments for thousands of years. This includes torturing and mutilating their unwilling test subjects, all in the name of “progress” and “order.” Their experiments include the creation of the Psions, observing the beginning of the universe, and, most memorable, the Manhunters.

The Hand Behind the Manhunters

There’s no denying the sheer number of destructive forces out in the greater DC Universe. However, the Manhunters hover near the top of the list, leaving mass devastation in their wake. The Manhunters were originally created by the Guardians as a means to enforce their law and order. In other words, the Manhunters were an earlier attempt at creating something similar to the Green Lantern Corps. The Manhunters were faithful enforcers for the Guardians for many hundreds of years, but it all went wrong eventually.

With time, the Manhunters became more concerned with the act of hunting than with what justice they were serving. Where they once were programmed to track and stop criminals, they started leaning too hard into their key phrase, “No Man Escapes the Manhunters.” One thing led to another, and before long, the Manhunters committed an unspeakable act. It became known as the Massacre of Sector 666, a devastation so complete that there were only five survivors.

The survivors of this massacre would become one of many enemies of the Guardians. Known as the Five Incursions, they wanted the Guardians to feel justice for what they had unleashed. One of these members is better known than most: Atrocitus. Yes, in a way, the Guardians of the Universe are directly responsible for one of the worst enemies the Green Lanterns have ever faced. In many ways, the Guardians have been creating villains and enemies for years.

The more we look at the Guardians of the Universe, the clearer it becomes that this organization does not know what’s best for the universe. By thinking they’re better and above everyone else, they’re no better than a villain. Worse, they’re unwavering in their forward momentum, completely failing to learn from any of their mistakes.