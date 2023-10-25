Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include X-Men, Gargoyles, and American Psycho

Exclusives, keys, and live-action news populate our top ten lists this week! NYCC covers are still burning hot, the American Psycho business card and Duke #1 Cobra Commander variants are still selling strong. Wolverine takes two spots on our lists in the form of the Hellverine and a blood-red Tyler Kirkham cover. The origin of the venom symbiote jumps into our top ten, coinciding with the debut of Spider-Man 2 on the PS5. Three official announcements increase demand on three indy books in early production but still building up tons of hype! Speaking of hype, Jason Momoa brings his most popular fan base back to the top. Finally, Taylor Swift has officially dominated another medium besides music, dazzling her way into comics!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: WOLVERINE #36 – RYAN STEGMAN – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | There are very few books that live up to the hype that it builds prior to release. This book is an exception. Fans were already hyped for the debut of the Hellverine, so much so that the books flew off the shelves upon release! A few weeks ago, we reported that the 2nd print 1:25 retailer incentive had already reached an NM FMV of $70. It now sits at $128! The Hellverine is in demand, and this book continues to see consistent aftermarket sales. Good luck tracking this one down! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM FMV of $24.

#9: GARGOYLES #1 – NEWSSTAND | MARVEL | 1995 | For those 90s kids, Gargoyles was a staple of Saturday morning cartoons. Unlike other Disney shows that populated the line-up, Gargoyles was known for the darker tone and serious subject matters it addressed. Most recently, it was announced that a live-action adaptation was in early development, with legendary horror director James Wan to take on the project. Many fear that Gargoyles will receive the same lackluster live-action treatment that Disney has been producing lately. However, putting a horror director at the helm of the project might already show they intend to keep the darker undertones of the show. Even though this project is still in its infancy, fans of the legendary creatures of the night are hunting down copies of the first issue. Moreso, they are hunting down the harder-to-find newsstand copy. We tracked it at a high sale of $391 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $70.

#8: BLOODSTRIKE #1 | IMAGE | 1993 | This book is the first comic book to ever use thermal-reactive ink, where readers were encouraged to rub parts of the cover to reveal the red ink (blood) splatters. However, that is not why this book is picking up heat. Last week, Rob Liefeld debuted a concept trailer on what a possible Bloodstrike film could look like. The video received tons of positive feedback as Rob shared that this proof of concept was the first step in developing a possible cinematic experience, with Phil Silvera taking the reins as director. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current raw VF FMV of $3.

#7: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #8 | MARVEL | 1984 | This book either ends up on the runner-ups or our top ten every week. It is an essential book for fans of the symbiote and Venom. There likely was a spike in sales that coincided with the release of the new PS5 game, Spider-Man 2, which sees Venom take one of the villain spotlights. The symbiote plays a critical part in the storyline… However, we won't give away spoilers here! We tracked it at a high sale of $650 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw VF FMV of $121.

#6: THE OMEGA MEN #3 | DC | 1983 | Lobo has always been a fan favorite in the DC universe. This book shot up in popularity last year when it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would take over the reins of DC Studios. When there were confirmations that no DCEU actors would return to the new cinematic universe, rumors began circulating that Jason Mamoa could be recast as Lobo. This is enough to keep the book on the hot list! We tracked it at a high sale of $390 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $78.

#5: RANGER STRANGER #1 – TYLER JENSEN – REGULAR | SCOUT COMICS | 2023 | For the most part, most casual comic book collectors have never heard of the indie book RANGER STRANGER. However, a couple of weeks ago, Kevin Hart's production company, HartBeat, signed up to develop the series into an adult animated television show. Queue the race to acquire a copy of this first issue. After this initial bump in popularity, sales have started to slow down. It will likely pick up again after we get more information from Kevin Hart or Scout Comics. We tracked it at a high sale of $12 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12.

#4: AMERICAN PSYCHO #1 – RANDALL BRUDER – BUSINESS CARD (1:10) | MASSIVE | 2023 | American Psycho is one of the most recognizable slasher films and deserves fantastic comic book covers'—queue Randall Bruder, who illustrated the infamous "business card" variant. While the foil NYCC exclusive is going for an astronomical price, fans are taking the opportunity to get a cheaper copy through the 1:10 retailer incentive variant. However, this book is not an easy pick-up either. It has been increasing in both desirability and monetary value. For those collecting the business card variants, be on the lookout for issues #2 and #3. It has been reported that these books will also have open-order business card covers. We tracked it at a high sale of $71 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $49.

#3: DUKE #1 – ASHCAN – COBRA COMMANDER – 2023 NYCC – EBAY – SPOT FOIL (LIMITED 1000) | IMAGE | 2023 | *SPOILERS* | The debut of a shared universe between Transformers and G.I. Joe sent waves across the comic community. IMAGE has since been putting work into the Energon universe and has debuted old/new characters. Duke is one of the most popular characters in the franchise. He will be receiving his own limited series in December. This particular book was a journey to obtain. Those who wanted a copy had to purchase it through eBay and could only pick it up at the convention at the eBay booth. However, additional copies were also provided via the eBay live-streaming service for those unable to attend the convention. After the event ended, these books started hitting the aftermarket, and value began to climb. We tracked it at a high sale of $95 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $83 (and climbing).

#2: PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE #1 – TYLER KIRKHAM – BLOOD BLAST | MARVEL | 2023 | PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE was a hot release when it debuted last month. It saw another spike during last week's exclusive Kirkham cover, nicknamed Blood Blast! This is not to be confused with his NYCC exclusive cover, which featured a virgin green cover with the same artwork. Instead, this book is a trade cover with a red background. It was limited to a 3000 print run, and copies immediately hit the aftermarket. For fans of Tyler Kirkham, this book is an excellent piece with a decent price tag, unlike its NYCC counterpart, which currently sells for nearly double. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19.

#1: DAZZLER #1 | MARVEL | 1981 | The Taylor Swift rumor that she would appear in Deadpool 3 as Dazzler continues to burn strong. While there haven't been any additional rumors, Swift's highly successful music tour and media appearances have kept this book hot. Even though X-MEN #130 is the first appearance of the mutant, the price difference has left that book in the runner-ups. Fans have opted to collect the first solo series of the Dazzler, a much more friendly price point for collectors. We tracked it at a high sale of $252 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $23.

