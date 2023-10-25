Captain Marvel's New Series Borrows a Major Storyline From The Marvels

The upcoming Marvel Studios film The Marvels has an interesting connection to the relaunch of Marvel Comics' ongoing Captain Marvel series. The timing of Captain Marvel's new volume coincides with the release of The Marvels, with the two only separated by a couple of weeks. There have been times in the past when events and storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have made their way to the comics, most notably with Ms. Marvel being changed to be a mutant as well as an Inhuman. While that development still has to play out on the small and big screen, a major storyline from The Marvels is also playing out in the Captain Marvel comic.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Captain Marvel #1. Continue reading at your own risk.

Captain Marvel #1 comes from the creative team of Alyssa Wong, Jan Bazaldua, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Ariana Maher. Carol Danvers faces a new threat called the Omen, who is in search of the powerful Nega-Bands. However, Omen isn't the only person hunting for them, as a thief named Yuna Yang is also looking to steal them from another former Captain Marvel, Genis-Vell. Omen almost successfully takes them from Genis-Vell after she slices his hands off, but Yuna quickly scoops them up and slips them on her wrists. Right before Omen can kill her to take the Nega-Bands, Yuna activates them by clanging the bands together, causing her to switch places with Captain Marvel.

Carol then starts to fight Omen while Yuna is teleported to the Negative Zone. Yuna and Captain Marvel also now share a mental connection, and can communicate through each other's minds. Just as Omen escapes with Genis-Vell's corpse, Carol and Yuna switch places once again. It appears they will have to work together to both stop Omen and sever their connection to the Nega-Bands.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

How The Marvels and Captain Marvel storylines are similar

The official trailer for The Marvels features Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau having their powers become entangled with each other. This results in them switching places anytime one of the three uses their powers. As the synopsis for The Marvels reads, this is an important component in the film's storyline, and body-switching is now taking place in Captain Marvel's new series as well.

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.