Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include The Last Ronin, X-Men, and Transformers

Ultimate Spider-Man returns to the top ten, bumping down Ultimate Black Panther and making room for the return of Dazzler! The recent casting of Shalla-Bal has been met with mixed feelings among the fandom, but it has led to an increase in Silver Surfer sales. Both for Shalla-Bal and Norrin Rad! If you haven't watched the latest X-Men '97 episode, tread carefully for spoilers. We tried hard to avoid them, but three books on our list relate to that episode! Finally, Paramount shook the comic book world with two huge announcements. Find out what movies they are working on that caused their related books to take the #2 and #1 spots!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 – STEFANO CASELLI – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: We had a very small break from the Ultimate Universe last week, but this book managed to stay on the top ten list at #9. This week, we see it drop down to #10, likely due to ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1's reappearance. Nevertheless, the Ultimate Universe's staying power is clear; fans can't get enough! We tracked it at a high sale of $105 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $38.

#9: DAZZLER #1 | MARVEL | 1981: The Taylor Swift/Dazzler rumor has to be one of the most popular MCU rumors since 3 Spider-Men in No Way Home appeared. This past week didn't see any additional rumors for Swift. However, just this past Monday, Director Shawn Levy had an interview and was asked about Swift's appearance in the film. Of course, the answer was ambiguous as they came. The director replied with, "...the proliferation of rumors about who is and isn't in this movie is fabulous. Because no one will ever know the truth until July 26th." Take that as you will, but this vague reply will likely spark another fire under the rumor, sending this book soaring in popularity again. We tracked it at a high sale of $28 for an NM raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of 14.

#8: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: Last week, this book fell off the top ten list after being a long-reigning member of the hot sellers. This week, the book returns and overtakes ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1. Spider-Man is Marvel's most popular hero, and it makes sense that his new Ultimate debut would hit high numbers consistently. We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $79.

#7: THE SILVER SURFER #1 | MARVEL | 1968: The announcement of Silver Surfer's casting has cast a strong divide among the fandom. Marvel cast Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, and it was not the Silver Surfer that fans were expecting. Still, fans took to the aftermarket for Silver Surfer comics, stocking up on Norrin Radd's key books. This details the origin of the Silver Surfer and is also one of the most iconic covers of the character. As fans wait for more news on the Fantastic Four movie, many are holding their breath, thinking that Shalla-Bal will be used as a transition to a Norrin Radd storyline. We tracked it at a high sale of $5,520 for a CGC 9.2 and a current raw NM VG of $409.

#6: X-MEN ANNUAL #14 | MARVEL | 1990: "The name's Gambit. Remember it…" What a triumphant moment in animated storytelling. Animation has always been a form of storytelling that has frequently been directed at children. The popularity of anime has reshaped the way we view animation. Movies like Into the Spider-Verse started showing the general public that animation can be used to tell deep and moving stories. X-Men '97 follows suit and takes their audience on an emotional rollercoaster, ending with a shocking moment involving everyone's favorite ragin' cajun. Unsurprisingly, three of his books made it to the top ten list! We tracked it at a high sale of $32 for a VF raw copy, a current raw NM FMV of $41, and a CGC 9.8 at $183.

#5: X-MEN Vol. 1 #24 | MARVEL | #24: While episode 5 was a phenomenal sequence, it focused on a particular set of characters. Throughout the season, we see the love triangle begin to form between Magneto, Rogue, and Gambit. This episode hit the pinnacle of the romance and also what may be the end. We won't go into spoilers, but the showrunners tested Rogue and Gambit's relationship. In the end, he proved his love for her and this cover perfectly captures the love between these two characters. We tracked it at a high sale of $26 for a VF raw copy, a current raw NM FMV of $19, and a CGC 9.8 copy at $217.

#4: EARTH X VOL.1 #12 | MARVEL | 2000: Shalla-Bal is the first MCU Silver Surfer! While the decision to select Shalla-Bal over Norrin Radd was controversial, this book is still taking off. It features her first cover appearance and a cameo appearance in the book. The book doesn't offer a high-value entry point, with most books being found in the $30 range. It is still too early to tell if Shalla-Bal will have staying power, but some fans are already banking on her MCU appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for an NM+ raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $35.

#3: X-MEN Vol. 1 #266 | MARVEL | 1990: While this book is the second appearance of Gambit, it does feature a much more iconic cover. Fans of the X-Men '97 series have been scooping up all things Gambit. His popularity has exploded overnight. As we all wait in anticipation of the next episode, we're all trying to grab just a few more iconic books to remember good ol' Remy LeBeau. We tracked it at a high sale of $750 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $159.

#2: TRANSFORMERS #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER – REGULAR | IMAGE | 2023: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was thought to be the big launch movie for the Hasbro Cinematic Universe. However, due to disappointing box office returns, many fans thought the future plans for the universe were scrapped. Last week, at CinemaCon 2024, Paramount announced that they will move forward with the Transformers/ GI Joe crossover movie. This is a huge announcement after hitting radio silence for the past year and also brings newfound attention to the book that takes place in this shared universe known as Energon. We tracked it at a high sale of $22 for an NM raw copy, a current raw NM FMV of $16, and a CGC 9.8 FMV of $72.

#1: TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN #1 | IDW | 2020: Paramount came in hot with announcing two huge movie properties at CinemaCon 2024. The first was Transformers/GI Joe, which was already a surprise enough. The next announcement blew away the fandom: a live adaptation of The Last Ronin! Not only that but the film will be rated R and will reportedly be bloody. For those that don't know, The Last Ronin is a dark, dystopian future of the TMNT series, where only one of the turtles has survived. The book is tragic and full of wrath. The series ends on a hopeful note, but it is too early to tell whether the movie will end with that same cliffhanger.We tracked it at a high sale of $158 for an NM+ raw copy with a current raw NM FMV of $124 and a CGC 9.8 FMV of $264.