Transformers Vs. The Terminator Crossover Announced For 2020

It doesn’t get much bigger than the Transformers franchise, but the only thing that could be bigger than that is having your favorite Autobots and Decepticons collide with another beloved franchise. That’s why IDW Publishing and Dark Horse Comics’ are teaming up for a brand new crossover event series titled Transformers vs. The Terminator, where the two big-time properties will face off for the first time. The new four-issue series will be written by David Mariotte, John Barber, and Tom Waltz, with art by Alex Milne, and you can check out the new covers to the series below (via THR).

IDW is describing the event as an “epic crossover that revisits the concepts of alien invasion and time-traveling resistance fighters…but twists them in unexpected ways.” That sounds great to us, and we are very interested to see what role time travel plays, especially with Transformers like Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Starscream along for the ride.

The first issue will feature covers by Gavin Fullerton and Milne, as well as two retailer incentive limited-edition covers by Freddie E. Williams II, and you can check out both covers below.

“I still remember the visceral thrill and terror of my first viewing of The Terminator, and while I’ve seen it a hundred times since then, it still gets my pulse running. I’ve worked on Transformers a lot over the years, and the opportunity to combine these two mechanistic universes together to see who comes out on top (while working alongside Tom, David and my old collaborator Alex, no less) — well, it’s way too exciting a chance to pass up.”

This is definitely an all-time matchup and one that should produce some amazing action sequences as Terminators take on your favorite Autobots and Decepticons, and hopefully, we’ll get to see more from this crossover soon.

Transformers vs. The Terminator will hit comic stores in March 2020.

Are you excite fro the new crossover? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Transformers!