This Is the Best Era of DC in Years

The All In era for DC is one of the best one in years, maybe one of the best eras of DC ever. When I say this, I do not necessarily mean that the stories of this era are fundamentally way better than another era or anything else subjective like that, but that this era is far better than many other recent eras at managing to appeal to both hardcore fans and opening up entry points to new fans without overwhelming or disregarding either camp. It really feels like DC is in a renaissance of comics right now, between the plethora of new comics and the Absolute line that has completely changed the game. It is a good time to be a DC fan, so let me tell you why this era is so enjoyable no matter what type of fan you are.

Absolute Jumping On Point

The Absolute line of titles are the perfect jumping on points for new fans. It’s no secret that getting into comic books can seem an incredibly daunting task to someone on the outside looking in. There’s decades of lore, retcons, and events, and most comic shops don’t stock too many back issues, so if they want to grab what’s off the shelf it’s likely to be in the middle of an arc and having legacy numbering in the hundreds. This is where the Absolute titles come in. They are a completely new universe that’s disconnected from the complicated mythos that surround the mainline books but are being actively supported and built as their own thing. It’s much easier to catch up and far more intuitive if all someone has to do is read ten issues to completely be up to date with something. The Absolute books are made for new readers to dive into, being modernized and creative reimaginings of the classic heroes with certain core aspects changed, but not changing the most important heart of the characters. And for old readers, they’re just fun!

Of course, it also helps fans old and new that the Absolute books have all been incredibly high quality so far. Whether someone likes something or not is subjective, but all six of the current suite of books offer a unique story that reads differently from the rest. Odds are that if you like superhero comics there is an Absolute title that will appeal to you. DC is pulling out all of the stops to ensure that the Absolute Universe is completely approachable for all types of fans, even scheduling them so there’s only one or two releasing each week to make sure they’re not competing with each other for attention. Beyond that, the Absolute books perfectly train new fans for entering the grander DC Multiverse with how they’ve been teasing the upcoming event. All the Absolute books are independently building towards a massive event, but they do so slowly and in the background, teasing Darkseid here and there, which makes fans invested but doesn’t overwhelm them. It’s just enough to wet their whistles and leave them wanting more, while in the mainline books, the building is much more obvious for much more experienced fans.

All In On a New Event

While the Absolute Universe is a fantastic place for new fans to get used to how DC operates, the main comics are firing on all cylinders themselves. Beyond the plethora of limited series and comics focusing on previously-less prioritized characters like Batgirl, the Secret Six, and even the Challengers of the Unknown, what really sets this era of DC apart is how it’s building towards its major event. Comic books are constantly either building towards events or going through events, and the last few major events definitely created some fatigue in the community, but this upcoming story feels different. For one, instead of focusing on creating a new “strongest, most dangerous Crisis-level entity ever,” this one builds up Darkseid, already a fan favorite villain, in ways that are both very established in the DC lore and very personal.

Darkseid ascended to pure energy with the assistance of a Miracle Machine, just like the one Superman used in Final Crisis, and is specifically acting out because he rejects hope. He is raising the stakes by acting perfectly in character, which means he’s picking the most evil option available, where previous recent events were based on characters breaking how they traditionally act, like Lex Luthor serving Perpetua, Pariah and the Great Darkness being evil, and The Batman Who Laughs being a villainous Batman. There’s also an incredibly strong theme of fighting to save a doomed future present in every step towards this event, which only elevates the fact that Darkseid is legitimately doing something original; turning the Legion of Super-Heroes evil. This event builds upon years of DC lore without contradicting or trying to one-up what came before, instead celebrating it. The threat is personal and cosmic in a way that only comic book events can be, which massively rewards readers who have stuck with DC for years.

DC is building towards something special with both its traditional building in the mainline comics, and subtle foreshadowing in the Absolute line. But regardless of if the event they build towards being good or not, what’s important is that this time of working towards it is incredibly rewarding for every reader. DC is always trying to bring in new readers, but often those initiatives ostracize old fans, like the New 52. This era doesn’t do that, instead celebrating the past and embracing an exciting future and catering to fans with all levels of experience. It’s a good time to be a DC fan, and I am very excited to see what comes next.