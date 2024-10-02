Marvel Pays Homage to a Classic, Influential Spider-Man Story

One of the more popular storylines from Spider-Man's past is being revisted in the Ultimate Universe. A highlight of Marvel's new Ultimate Universe is seeing what changes are being made to our favorite heroes and villains. For example, Peter Parker doesn't become Spider-Man until he's a married man with kids, and Harry Osborn / Green Goblin is his best friend crimefighting partner. Even though circumstances may be different, threats like the Kraven the Hunter and the Sinister Six are all too familiar. Kraven and Spider-Man have had some epic battles in the past, with "Kraven's Last Hunt" standing at the mountaintop. A version of that story is being adapted in an upcoming issue of Ultimate Spider-Man.

Marvel released its January 2025 solicitations for its Ultimate lineup of comics, which include Ultimate Spider-Man #13 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto. "Kraven's Most Dangerous Game!" is being billed as a love letter to "Kraven's Last Hunt," the seminal 1987 Spider-Man storyline by J.M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck. "Kraven's Last Hunt" has been revisited several times and is a bestselling trade paperback, with fans often noting it as one of their favorite Spider-Man events, and the story catapulting Kraven into the class of iconic Spider-Man villains.

(Photo: Artwork from Spider-Man: Kraven's Last Hunt - Marvel Comics)

"Kraven's Last Hunt" was a story that took place across issues of Web of Spider-Man #31-32, The Amazing Spider-Man #293-294, and Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #131-132. Kraven the Hunter has decided that Spider-Man will be the focus of his final hunt, and sets out to defeat Spider-Man and take his place. It featured Kraven hunting Spider-Man, ultimately catching him, shooting Spidey with a rifle, and burying him underground while Kraven dressed up in Spider-Man's black suit. Spider-Man would crawl his way out to confront Kraven, but after already seeing himself as the victor, Kraven is content with his life and decides to commit suicide with a rifle.

Of course, Marvel has resurrected (and subsequently killed) Kraven the Hunter on several occasions, whether it be with cloning, or his son, or the cloning of his son. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play Kraven the Hunter in the self-titled movie from Sony Pictures.

Why is Kraven hunting Ultimate Spider-Man?

Kraven, along with Mister Negative, Black Cat, Mysterio, and Mole Man, have been brought together by Wilson Fisk / Kingpin to serve as his Sinister Six. Kingpin is working for The Maker, the villain who is responsible for this twisted Ultimate Universe. The Maker changed history and prevented many of Marvel's heroes from ever reaching their true destiny. Once Maker was thwarted and banished for 16 months, Tony Stark / Iron Lad has begun the process of reaching out to select individuals to help jumpstart their heroic journeys. One of those individuals was Peter Parker.

Tony Stark gifted Peter Parker with a Stark picotech suit and a radioactive spider. Once the spider bit Peter, it transformed him into the Amazing Spider-Man. During Spidey's adventures he crossed paths with Green Goblin, who was also affected by the Maker's schemes. Both Peter and Harry Osborn lost loved ones when Maker framed Tony Stark for a terrorist attack, resulting in the deaths of Aunt May and Norman Osborn. Spider-Man and Green Goblin have taken the fight directly to Kingpin, but they were both overpowered during their 2-on-1 assault. Now, Wilson Fisk is letting his Sinister Six deal with the vigilantes, with Kraven apparently relishing in the hunt.

What is Ultimate Spider-Man #13 about?

(Photo: Cover of Ultimate Spider-Man #13 - Marvel Comics)

KRAVEN'S MOST DANGEROUS GAME! The Sinister Six are all hunting Spider-Man and the Green Goblin for their ringleader, Kingpin – and this time, Kraven has the upper hand in this love letter to "Kraven's Last Hunt"!

Ultimate Spider-Man #13 goes on sale January 22, 2025.