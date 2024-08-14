New Kraven the Hunter Trailer Released by Sony

Sony’s Marvel universe is set to continue later this year with not one, but two new big screen adventures. After Venom: The Last Dance, the studio will finally be delivering the R-rated JC Chandor film Kraven the Hunter. After a handful of delays, Kraven the Hunter is hitting theaters this December, and Sony is starting to ramp up the advertising campaign.

Late Tuesday night, Sony released the first trailer for , before the strikes caused one of the film’s biggest release delays. With the December date seemingly set in stone, Sony is showing off a brand new look at the upcoming Marvel film, which you can check out in the video below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kraven the Hunter stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven, a Russian hunter with an evil father and complicated past. The film also stars Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott, and Alessandro Nivola.

According to a recent report from Deadline, Sony Pictures is extremely happy with how Kraven the Hunter ended up, especially after a round of reshoots were done to “sharped characters and tighten the plot.” The studio is pleased enough with the final product that Chandor already has another film lined up at Sony Pictures.

Chandor also really believes in what he and the team have created with Kraven the Hunter, saying that a lot of people will be surprised when the film hits theaters at the end of the year.

“I’m extremely proud of the work we have all done together on Kraven, and when the movie finally gets its chance to be seen I think it’s gonna surprise the hell out of a lot of people,” Chandor told Deadline. “As for what’s next for me, as always that’s up to the moviemaking gods.”

Kraven the Hunter will be making some big changes to the original source material, though there are clearly still a ton of similarities between this version and the one featured in the pages of Marvel Comics.

“He is a hunter and from that world of hunting and there’s so many aspects,” Taylor-Johnson told ComicBook.com last year. “What I love about that character is that what is he humanizing is that he has flaws, right? Kraven is a beautiful character. Sergei Kravinov is a beautiful character because it’s someone who’s really understanding themselves and has flaws. This is a character that was built ages ago and it’s in a new time and era, but yeah, is he going to be the hunter that we all want to see? Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely.”

Kraven the Hunter is set to hit theaters on December 13th.