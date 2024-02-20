Guardians of the Galaxy Preview Conclusion of Marvel's Big Groot Story

Grootfall will soon be no more. Nearly a year after the beloved comics' character got a starring role at the center of the hottest Guardians of the Galaxy in a minute, the story arc will soon come to a close. As teased by a preview to the next Guardians title, Grootfall will be followed by Grootrise, an event that takes place in the comic's 2024 annual one-shot.

"Welcome to a whole new era for the Guardians of the Galaxy, riding like mad through an endless alien dust storm of sun-soaked tragedy, intense violence, and deeply dysfunctional heroes," Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Jackson Lanzing said when the series was announced. "The optimistic peacekeepers that defeated the reborn Olympian Gods and overcame 'The Last Annihilation' have fallen about as far as they possibly could – and now Peter Quill and what remains of his found family will have to fight like hell in a new western-fueled frontier to find a scrap of forgiveness. After all, the Guardians are a fire – and a fire only ends one way."

Marvel's full solicitation text and preview can be found below.

"Groot has been on a journey for the past year, and all the growth and loss and heartache have been for this moment. Can the Guardians confront their pasts to ensure their family has a future? Grootfall comes to its triumphant conclusion!"

Written by: Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly

Art by: Kev Walker, Matt Hollingsworth

Cover by: Emilio Laiso, Bryan Valenza

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: February 21, 2024