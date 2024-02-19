Edge of Spider-Verse Preview Introduces Marvel's Spider-X-Men

Marvel's Edge of Spider-Verse series is about to give fans a major Spider-Man/X-Men crossover milestone, with the debut of the Weapon VIII!

The new preview for Edge of Spider-Verse #1 takes us to Earth-72, where Weapon X (Logan) is on the run from his counterpart in the program: Weapon VIII! As you can read in the description below (via Marvel), there's also a tease of another Spider-person in the mix: Margo, aka Spider-Byte!

PREVIEW: A special first look at EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2024) #1 shows Wolverine fleeing through a forest, while an armored Weapon VIII hunts him from the treetops. Judging by the next page, Wolverine may have just met his match, as Weapon VIII's mechanical arms go up against Weapon X's adamantium claws. Then, Margo attends an online class while she soars through a high-tech cityscape as Spider-Byte.

Check out the first three preview pages for Edge of Spider-Verse #1 HERE.

The big mystery teased here is the identity of Wepon VIII. The character has Cyclops' costume aesthetic – down to the red-tinted lenses in his eyepiece. Then again, the arachnid powers and themes of the character suggest he could be Peter Parker. This being a Spider-Verse story, it could be that Peter Parker became a mutant with Optic Blast powers in this universe – or maybe Scott Summers got bit by the radioactive spider. Either way: Weapon VIII looks like he has the potential to be a cool character – especially with a foundational story of memory and identity loss being established from the outset. That's a place to build from.

What Is Edge of Spider-Verse About?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The now perennial Spider-Hit is back as we start the build to the biggest Spider-Versal story we've EVER DONE! We all know who Weapon X is, but WHO IS WEAPON VIII?! In their universe, when Weapon X escapes from his facility, they call on their greatest previous success to get him back. SPIDER-BYTE RETURNS! You may not have realized that the digital avatar Spider-Character who made her big screen debut in Across the Spider-Verse came from the comics first! She's back in comics now and you don't want to miss her!

Written by: Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly

Art by: Travel Foreman

Cover by: Chad Hardin, Edgar Delgado

Page Count: 40 Pages

Release Date: February 21, 2024