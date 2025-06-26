Ultimate Spider-Man Just Suffered the Ultimate Betrayal (And It’s Devastating)

It’s always heartbreaking to see your favorite heroes betrayed by someone they trust. Just as things appear to be progressing smoothly, a creator tosses in a curveball that the readers never saw coming. Ultimate Spider-Man has been filled with several memorable moments as it rocketed up the bestselling charts, from Harry Osborn/Green Goblin’s faked death to Gwen Stacy being part of a collective named Mysterio. Add changes to Spider-Man‘s black symbiote costume, and readers never know what to expect from Ultimate Spider-Man. The latest release increases the drama tenfold and features a betrayal that will leave readers heartbroken. WARNING: Spoilers for Ultimate Spider-Man #18 below.

Ultimate Spider-Man #18 is from the creative team of Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checcchetto, Erick Arciniega, and VC’s Cory Petit. Peter Parker reunites with Harry Osborn to return to New York City, as they prepare to go to war with Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and his Sinister Six. Peter’s family has been hiding out in Utah, but Peter leaves the family behind where it’s safe. That includes Peter’s son, Richard, who fought crime in his father’s absence while wearing the black picotech suit, which is the Ultimate Universe version of a symbiote.

But when Mary Jane Watson takes Uncle Ben and J. Jonah Jameson to meet up with Richard in their RV, they only find a note left behind by Richard. He’s kept in touch with Felicia Hardy/Black Cat via cellphone text messages, and when she tells Richard that she’s in trouble, he sneaks aboard Harry’s jet to head back to New York City. The picotech suit, which runs off of Peter’s AI consciousness, tries to talk Richard out of this plan, but it’s no use. Richard reminds the suit that he’s not flying off solo, and they work better as a team. Plus, the suit has been instructed to keep Richard safe.

But once they arrive in the Big Apple, Richard’s situation goes downhill quickly.

Black Cat Betrays Richard Parker’s Spider-Man

Once he’s back in New York City, Richard Parker sneaks into an apartment window and finds Felicia Hardy dressed in her Black Cat suit. However, she’s not alone. Black Cat is joined by Wilson Fisk, Felicia’s father Walter Hardy, and guards dressed in Bullseye outfits. It appears that Black Cat has betrayed Richard, just as their romance was starting to grow. Kingpin tells the young Spider-Man that nothing bad has to happen to him. But Kingpin knows that Richard is working with Spider-Man, and one way or the other, Richard is going to hand Spider-Man over to him.

Richard is in shock and can’t believe Felicia would betray him like this. “Were you lying about us?” he asks. Felicia says no, but when Richard asks why she would do this to him, she casually responds, “Isn’t it obvious? It’s my nature.”

The love story between Richard Parker and Black Cat mirrors Peter’s relationship with Felicia Hardy in the main Marvel Universe. Just as things appeared to be going well for them, Black Cat would do something to make Spider-Man not trust her. And now, the Black Cat of the Ultimate Universe has done the same thing to Peter’s son. It makes you wonder if Felicia ever meant what she said about not wanting to be tied up in her father’s villainous affairs.

To make matters worse, Peter doesn’t even know Richard is in New York City. He thinks Richard is back in Utah with their family. However, it won’t hurt to have another Spider-Man fighting take down Kingpin’s criminal empire. The black suit will keep Richard safe and out of reasonable harm. But it’s a shame that Richard will now be heartbroken and unlikely to trust Black Cat again.