Preview: Usagi Yojimbo Finds Unlikely Allies in ‘The Hidden’ #5

Sometimes you have to get help from unexpected sources to solve a case, and for Usagi Yojimbo, that means teaming up with a thief.

We’ve got an exclusive preview of Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Hidden #5 from Dark Horse Comics, which shows our heroes having a difficult time with his particular case. The normally chipper Inspector Ishida seems to be a bit more rundown than usual and to solve the case the duo is going to have to put their faith in Nezumi the thief, someone who they’ve attempted to capture themselves on a semi-regular basis.

The duo will have targets on their back thanks to Oda’s gang as well, so you can understand why they’re a bit more stressed than normal. It also probably doesn’t help that Yojimbo’s been a bit sleep deprived, but that tends to happen when someone sumo dives on you while you’re trying to sleep.

You can check out our exclusive preview of the issue in the gallery below.

Usagi Yojimbo: The Hidden #5 is written and drawn by Stan Sakai, and you can find the official description for the issue below.

“Usagi and Inspector Ishida resort to enlisting the help of Nezumi the thief in order to locate Oda, who is in hiding after the assassination attempt. Meanwhile, the mysterious foreign box falls into the possession of government agents. However, after an illuminating meeting, Usagi and Ishida find themselves suddenly hot on the trail of a secret that could topple the Shogunate.

– Legendary comics creator Stan Sakai‘s ongoing, original masterpiece!”

This story kicks off in Usagi Yojimbo: The Hidden #1, which is a perfect place to start if you’re new to the series. You can find the official description of the issue below.

“A new story begins here!

On his way to see Inspector Ishida, Usagi is confronted by Shogunate guards . . . a sign of the times. While unraveling a pair of murders in town later, Usagi and Ishida become wary as they find the corpses stripped of all identification–except for a talisman that leads to a startling discovery!”

Usagi Yojimbo: The Hidden #5 is in comic stores on August 15, and Usagi Yojimbo: The Hidden #1 – #4 are in stores now.

