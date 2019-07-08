Vault Comics Introduces Creature Feature, A Comic Series Featuring All Your B-List Movie Desires

Imagine all the cheesiest B-list horror and science fiction movies you can think off — all of the crazy aliens, mysterious goo, and corny as all-get-out monsters and picture it all crammed into one comic book. The team at Vault Comics says that’s the premise for their latest mini-series from Eliot Rahal, artist John Bivens, and colorists Hannah Jerrie and Iris Monahan. Rahal, Bivens, and Vault have entrusted us to officially unveil Cult Classic: Creature Feature #1, an off-the-wall bonkers series that promises to provide plenty of thrills.

The five-issue mini-series follows All-American athlete Jarrod Parker on his quest for revenge as he goes to the metaphorical end of the world trying to find those responsible for killing his younger brother. The only problem is, the actual end of the world is closer than thought and Parker is forced to battle alien brain slugs, zombies, and the like. Pretty metal, right?

“A B-Movie love letter grounded in real human emotion and in the moment character decision making all playing out on a ridiculous stage,” Rahal tells ComicBook.com about the plot of the book. “It’s insanity with consequences. Fortunately, my collaborator and co-creator John Bivens is a kindred spirit. John is a perfectionist. His work is immaculate. What’s more, he’s a sensitive and kind man who understood that in order for this book to work we needed to feel our characters. But more importantly… he loves the same stuff I do. The blood, the guts, the gore. The interior artwork of Creature Feature reflects all of John’s personality.”

The full synopsis for the mini-series can be found below.

“Eons ago, visitors from outer-space buried an item of unimaginable power in the primordial swamps of King Lake located outside what would become the town of Whisper. Millions of years later, an orbiting comet’s radioactive waves strike the Earth’s atmosphere. The extraterrestrial object hatches. And from the deep an alien murder monster that secretes brain slugs which causes their human victims to throw up their of near-unkillable zombie skeletons. But at its heart… Creature Feature is about payback. Jarrod Parker is an All-American Scholar Athlete all set to graduate when the body of his little brother, Issac Parker, is discovered on the shores of King Lake. His corpse mangled, Issac’s death was brutal. And Jarrod makes a vow of vengeance. He’ll find out who murdered his brother. Even if it takes him to the end of the world. Little does he know… that’s not too far away as the alien brain slugs descend upon the town of Whisper spawning a horde of screaming undead. It’s contemporary notologia. A made-up term that we are using because we’re assholes who make things that shouldn’t be allowed. Creature Feature is like: Return of the Living Dead/Attack the Block meets Moby Dick plus The Outsiders. It’s Spread/The Wilds/Swamp Thing/Sin City/The Beast at Wolfs Bay/The Runaways rolled into one five-issue miniseries. “

Keep on scrolling to see both covers to Cult Classic: Creature Feature #1 and a few of the book’s interior pages!

