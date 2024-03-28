Vengeance of the Moon Knight Preview Teases the Identity of the Imposter Moon Knight (Exclusive)

Moon Knight's allies stake out his imposter in a preview of the antihero's new series. For those who haven't been following the exploits of the Fist of Khonshu, Marc Spector died in last year's Moon Knight #30 in the storyline "The Last Days of Moon Knight." Moon Knight's battle against the new Black Spectre concluded with an explosion before the Black Spectre's resonator could go off. With Moon Knight dead, it called for a new ongoing series to spawn in the aftermath, as Marvel launched Vengeance of the Moon Knight from the same creative team as Moon Knight. While the members of the Midnight Mission mourned their fallen friend, someone else stepped up to fill the void that Moon Knight left behind. Now, it's time to hunt this Moon Knight and unmask him.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Vengeance of the Moon Knight #4 by Jed MacKay, Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC's Cory Petit. It picks up with a pair of "Then" and "Now" scenes featuring Tigra and Hunter's Moon. The "Then" part of the preview shows Hunter's Moon in his civilian identity of Yehya Badr having a counseling session with Andrea Sterman. They're discussing the mysterious new Moon Knight, with Badr mentioning that he recognized this person's fighting style. However, it's not from one of his past experiences, but one of the experiences of a former Fist of Khonshu that exists in his mind. To make matters even more troubling, Badr claims the feeling he gets is from two hundred years ago.

In the "Now," Tigra and Hunter's Moon follow a tip from the vampire Lady Yulan to the whereabouts of the new Moon Knight. They're not used to hunting in broad daylight, but nonetheless, their lead takes them to The Mount, which is the location of Marc Spector's death.

What is Vengeance of the Moon Knight #4 about?

The description of Vengeance of the Moon Knight #4 reads, "BRAWL IN THE FAMILY! As the fearsome HUNTER'S MOON, Yehya Badr is the brother to the fallen MOON KNIGHT, Marc Spector. But there's an impostor loose in the city, wearing his brother's face – and Badr intends to find out who they are, BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY!"

"Moon Knight may be dying, but Vengeance of the Moon Knight rises, clawing itself from the grave!" MacKay said when Vengeance of the Moon Knight was announced. "We're thrilled to bring the next chapter of this saga to uneasy life as the Midnight Mission reels from a recent loss... and yet, Moon Knight still stalks the night time streets? Despite the apocalyptic events of Moon Knight #28-30, we have plenty left to tell in the story of the Moon Knight, and I'm excited for readers to join us!"

The exclusive preview of Vengeance of the Moon Knight #4 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, April 3rd.