The Hunt For The Truth Continues In ‘A Walk Through Hell’ #3 Preview

Shaw and McGregor never know what they’ll find around the next corner in AfterShock’s A Walk Through Hell, and as issue #3 shows it never is quite what they expect.

In the new preview of A Walk Through Hell #3 the two special agents are trying to make sense out of the things they’ve seen, only for all of it to become even more puzzling with every step they make. That doesn’t mean they aren’t finding leads to follow, but these leads present themselves in surprising ways.

Like, say a confession, for instance, one that they didn’t even ask for. Unfortunately, the person they are talking to isn’t the one they’re looking for but could be the key to tracking down who is at the center of all this, and that’s a chance they’ll just have to take.

You can check out the preview in the gallery, and the full description can be found below.

A Walk Through Hell #3 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 7.25.2018

writer: Garth Ennis

artist: Goran Sudzuka

colors: Ive Svorcina

letters: Rob Steen

cover: Andy Clarke & Jose Villarrubia

“The grim discoveries made by Shaw and McGregor seem hauntingly familiar, and their most recent and disturbing case may hold the answers. But as horror builds upon horror, those very answers may prove too much to bear—and even lead to their own damnation.

A new kind of horror story for modern America, written by Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys, Crossed) and drawn by Goran Sudzuka (Y: The Last Man, Hellblazer) that HAD to be told at AfterShock!”

If you aren’t familiar, A Walk Through Hell deals with two Special Agents named Shaw and McGregor, who handle the routine cases nowadays, which is just the way Shaw likes it. She’s pushing 40, a borderline burnout, the ghastly memories of her last investigation still clinging like shadows. McGregor is younger, more dedicated, hanging onto some measure of idealism whatever the world might throw at him.

When two fellow agents go missing inside a Long Beach warehouse, Shaw and McGregor are sent to investigate. But what they find waiting is far from routine, as the local police have already discovered to their cost. Before the night is out, our heroes will encounter terror beyond their most appalling nightmares—in a place where the night may never end at all.

A Walk Through Hell #3 hits comic stores on July 25.