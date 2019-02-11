Watch Hyper RPG’s ‘Rat Queens’ Intro Right Here

Rat Queens is coming to Hyper RPG, and we’ve got your first exclusive look at the show’s official intro!

As you can see in the video above, Hyper RPG (Hyper Rabbit Power Go) is bringing Rat Queens to the interactive tabletop. Hannah, Betty, Braga, Violet, and Dee are all ready to start adventuring under the guidance of gamemaster Emily Rose Jacobson, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what madness the group of mercs gets up to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with Rat Queens, the series focuses on a hilarious and always up for action group of mercenaries who will take care of the most difficult situations if it means profit, though more often than not they get way more than they bargained for. Still, they have fun along the way, especially Betty, who you will simply adore once you meet her.

Rat Queens creator Kurtis Weibe is also working with Hyper RPG on the live play series, and he couldn’t be more thrilled to see what the interactive tabletop genre can do with these amazing characters.

“I’m really excited to see what this amazing team of performers brings to the characters and the Rat Queens universe,” Weibe said. Our series is at a place now where we’re able to open the heroes up to new creators, in both the comic and in other mediums as well. With my recently announced departure from writing the series, it’s genuinely thrilling to see a brand new team tackle the comics and also enter into a new medium we’d never expected: live streaming RPG. I have full trust that Emily and her team will bring the Queens to life and make them more interesting than I ever could have. Honestly, it’s just a fantastic time to be a Rat Queens fan!”

The cast includes Jessica Lynn Verdi (Flip the Script Podcast, Ripley Improv) as Hannah, the team’s leader and belligerent elven mage, Laurie Jones (Wishbone Theatre, Ripley Improv) as Violet, the dwarven fighter with a distaste for tradition and beards, Aliza Pearl (Nerdist, Geek & Sundry) as Dee, a former cultist who’s fallen out of love with her gods, and Michelle Nguyen Bradley (Hyper Rabbit Power Go, Senpai Buddies Podcast) as Betty, an overly friendly halfling whose fuel includes candy, drugs, and booze. The adventurers are later joined by Braga, a transgender orc who eschews the barbaric ways of her kind, played by Riley Silverman (SYFY FANGRRLS, Nerdist).

Rat Queens hits Hyper RPG live every Wednesday from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm (pst) and kicks off on February 13th.

——

In this episode of ComicBook Nation (subscribe here), The Walking Dead gets a new lease on life, we need to find a new Wolverine for the MCU, we break down all those new Super Bowl trailers, and actually talk about some comic books.