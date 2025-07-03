New Report Gives Update on the Next Nintendo Direct

A new report has provided an update on the next Nintendo Direct, and the report has some good news. The good news is that the next Nintendo Direct is reportedly soon, and likely to be focused on the future of the Nintendo Switch 2. The new report comes the way of John Harker, a source who has provided information and intel about industry events in the past.

Unfortunately, the new report is brief and scarce on salient details. All that Harker relays is that it “shouldn’t be too long” before the next Nintendo Direct, which seemingly lines up with previous and recent rumors that the next Nintendo Direct is happening this month after the release of Donkey Kong Bananza, which itself is out on Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17. Where previous rumors spilled details on what will be included though, this new rumor does not make any mention of what this Nintendo Direct will showcase.

Of course, what little is here should still be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but it is not very committal. To this end “shouldn’t be too long” is both vague and subjective. It is likely safe to assume though this, at the very least, means a summer Nintendo Direct. That said, as it has been reported in the past, the dates of Nintendo Directs are very fluid as they rely on multiple partners are being ready at the same time as well as other factors that can push dates around.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this Nintendo Direct new nor the speculation it has created. We do not expect this to change for a few reasons, but if it does, if Nintendo does comment in any capacity, we will update the story accordingly. As of right now though, it has not communicated anything about a future Nintendo Direct, and it doesn’t usually communicate anything until a few days before the presentation.

