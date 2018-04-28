Watch the ‘Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe’ Finale Right Here

The time for the big finale of Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe has finally arrived folks, and you can check it out right here on ComicBook.com.

It’s all been leading to this, the big final showdown between Roku’s forces and some of Valiant’s finest. Eternal Warrior, Livewire, Archer, Armstrong, and Ninjak show what they can really do, and Roku even gets in on the action too.

You can watch the sixth and final episode of Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe in the video above.

If you’re not caught up yet though you can check out the other episodes of the series here.

Directed by Aaron and Sean Schoenke of Bat in the Sun Productions – the creators of the massively popular YouTube sensation Super Power Beat Down – and written by Aaron Schoenke, Sean Schoenke, Joe Harris, and Andrew Rowe, NINJAK VS. THE VALIANT UNIVERSE stars Michael Rowe (The CW’s Arrow and The Flash) as Colin King, aka Ninjak; Jason David Frank (Power Rangers) as Bloodshot; John Morrison (WWE, El Rey’s Lucha Underground) as the Eternal Warrior; Chantelle Barry (90210, Entourage) as Roku; Kevin Porter (Dodgeball) as Armstrong; Ciera Foster (Two and a Half Men) as Livewire, and Derek Theler (ABC’s Baby Daddy) as X-O Manowar.

Fans can also check out Eliot Rahal (The Paybacks) and Joe Bennett’s (Teen Titans) Ninjak VS. The Valiant Universe comic series. All four issues are available now in comic stores.

Here’s the video series’ official description:

“Colin King is Ninjak, MI6’s deadliest intelligence operative and weapons expert. When the ruthless assassin Roku exploits his greatest weakness, Ninjak will be forced to betray his closest allies. Now, on the run, he must face off against the most powerful heroes known to man for a high-octane, take-no-prisoners trial by fire more perilous and more unpredictable than any he’s faced before. On April 21st, the world’s most dangerous super-spy goes to war with the Valiant Universe…”

So, what did you think of Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe? Let us know what you loved, what you hated, and any other thoughts in the comment section!