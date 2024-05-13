Image Comics' Witchblade Reboot Reveals New Trailer

Image Comics has released a new trailer for the upcoming reboot of the hit sensation Witchblade. One of Image's biggest series back when it debuted in the '90s, Witchblade was even adapted into a live-action TV series that aired on TNT. The character has been out of the limelight in recent years, but that's all about to change this summer as Top Cow Productions reboots Witchblade with a new creative team of New York Times bestselling writer Marguerite Bennett (Animosity, Batwoman, DC Bombshells) and artist Giuseppe Cafaro (Suicide Squad, Power Rangers, Red Sonja).

Marguerite Bennett welcomes readers as the Witchblade #1 launch trailer begins. She describes the new series as "black magic heavy metal pouring rain in the dark Labyrinth of New York City." Artwork and covers from the series can also be seen. We then hear from Marc Silvestri, CEO and owner of Top Cow Productions, as well as one of the original founding partners of Image Comics and co-creator of Witchblade. "This reimagining will bring a new mythology to the world of Sara Pezzini," Silvestri says. "A mythology brought to you by this incredible creative team of Marguerite Bennett, Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto, and Troy Peteri. This team is going to bring you adventures like you've never seen before."

You can check out the trailer below.

What is Witchblade about?

In Witchblade #1, New York City Police Detective Sara Pezzini's life is forever fractured by her father's murder. Cold, cunning, and hellbent on revenge, Sara now stalks a vicious criminal cabal beneath the city, where an ancient power collides and transforms her into something wild, magnificent, and beyond her darkest imaginings. How will Sara use this ancient power? ...Or will she be consumed by it?

"The ability to tell a story full of monsters, sexuality, vision, and history was irresistible," Bennett said when the new Witchblade series was announced. "Our saga is sleek, vicious, ferocious, and has a lot to say about power in the 21st century and will be the first time that we are stopping the roller coaster to let more people on. I've loved Witchblade since I was a child, and there is truly no other heroine like Sara with such an iconic legacy and such a rich, brutal relationship to her own body."

"The Witchblade universe is being modernized to reflect how Marguerite beautifully explores the extreme sides of Sara through memories, her personal thoughts, like desire and hunger, in her solitude and when she is possessed by the Witchblade," said Cafaro. "So, I had to visually intersect a noir True Detective-like world with a supernatural, horror world that is a fantastic mix between Berserk and Zodiac!"

Witchblade #1 goes on sale Wednesday, July 17th. Covers and interior pages can be found below.