Witchblade Reveals Stunning J. Scott Campbell and Bill Sienkiewicz Variant Covers

A new era of Witchblade is set to begin later this year, and Top Cow has revealed two new variant covers that will accompany the launch of Witchblade #1. The new incentive covers feature artwork by the talented J. Scott Campbell and Bill Sienkiewicz, with the Campbell cover being 1/50 and the Sienkiewicz being 1/100. These will join an impressive lineup of stylish covers from the teams of Marc Silvestri and Arif Prianto, Giuseppe Cafaro and Prianto, and Dani Strips and Brad Simpson. You can check out the new covers and the entire lineup of covers on the next slide, and you can pick them up in stores and on digital platforms when Witchblade #1 launches on July 17th.

At the helm of the this new Witchblade era is NYT Best-Selling writer Marguerite Bennett (Animosity, Batwoman, DC Bombshells) and artist Giuseppe Cafaro (Suicide Squad, Power Rangers, Red Sonja). The new covers from Campbell and Sienkiewicz look to capture the "sleek, vicious, and ferocious" new Witchblade, and it would seem they very much succeeded.

Witchblade co-creator Marc Silvestri is excited to introduce a new iteration of the character and showcase why the series has always had a special place in fan's hearts. Silvestri said, "We can't wait for Witchblade fans to fall in love with Sara Pezzini all over again and for new readers to experience the energy of the 90s with this new origin story!" You can find the official description and the full rundown of covers below.

"In Witchblade #1, New York City Police Detective Sara Pezzini's life was forever fractured by her father's murder. Cold, cunning, and hellbent on revenge, Sara now stalks a vicious criminal cabal beneath the city, where an ancient power collides and transforms her into something wild, magnificent, and beyond her darkest imaginings."

LAUNCH COVERS

COVERS AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE:

● Cover A: Marc Silvestri and Arif Prianto (Full Color)

LUNAR ORDER CODE: 0524IM221

● Cover B: Giuseppe Cafaro and Arif Prianto (Full Color)

LUNAR ORDER CODE: 0524IM222

● Cover C: Blank

LUNAR ORDER CODE: 0524IM223

SPECIAL INCENTIVE COVERS FOR PARTICIPATING COMIC SHOPS:

● Cover D (1/10): Dani Strips and Brad Simpson (Full Color)

LUNAR ORDER CODE: 0524IM224

● Cover E (1/25): Marc Silvestri and Arif Prianto, Virgin Cover (Full Color)

LUNAR ORDER CODE: 0524IM225

● Cover F (1/50): J. Scott Campbell (Full Color)

LUNAR ORDER CODE: 0524IM226

● Cover G (1/100): Bill Sienkiewicz (Full Color)

LUNAR ORDER CODE: 0524IM227

● Cover H (1/250): Line art by Marc Silvestri (Virgin Cover/Inks)

LUNAR ORDER CODE: 0524IM228

0524IM816 – WITCHBLADE (2024) #1 CVR I INC 1:500 MARC SILVESTRI SIGNED B&W VIRGIN VAR: Retailers who order 500 copies or more of Cover A, B, and C in any combination, are eligible to order an additional copy of WITCHBLADE (2024) #1 CVR H INC 1:250 B&W VIRGIN VARIANT signed by cover artist MARC SILVESTRI. CVR I may ship after the on-sale date of 7/17.

0524IM817 – WITCHBLADE (2024) #1 CVR J INC 1:1000 MARC SILVESTRI ORIGINAL ART SKETCH COVER VAR (LIMIT ONE PER STORE): Retailers who order 1,000 copies or more of Cover A, B, and C in any combination, are eligible to order an original piece of art drawn on a blank variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI (Limit one per store). CVR J may ship after the on-sale date of 7/17.

Witchblade #1 hits comic stores and digital platforms on July 17th.

