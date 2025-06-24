The Wizard of Oz Is Getting a Surprising Remake 85 Years in the Making

Fans of The Wizard of Oz are getting the opportunity to travel down the yellow brick road once again. The heralded film debuted in 1939 and has captivated audiences young and old for generations, and always remains in the pop culture zeitgeist. There have been several remakes of The Wizard of Oz over the years, including film adaptations, animated movies, and other live-action projects. While everything new tries to put its own unique spin on The Wizard of Oz, the original remains the gold standard. This is why, after 85 years, The Wizard of Oz is coming back… but with a slight twist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Dynamite Entertainment are collaborating on a complete graphic novel film adaptation of The Wizard of Oz by Soo Lee (ThunderCats: Cheetara, Disney Villains: Maleficent). Lee will show off her creative talents as writer, artist, and cover artist for The Wizard of Oz. All ages will enjoy following a young girl named Dorothy, her adorable dog Toto, and the beloved friends they will meet and help along the way.

image credit: dynamite entertainment

image credit: dynamite entertainment

image credit: dynamite entertainment

The Wizard of Oz tells the tale of a young Kansas girl who dreams of a better world “somewhere over the rainbow.” When Dorothy is thrust into the eye of a tornado and lands in the fantasy world of Oz, she soon finds herself in a heap of trouble with three hapless misfits to guide, an evil witch at her heels, and no way to get home. The Wizard of Oz: The Official Film Adaptation Graphic Novel is an enduring tale and message of friendship, intelligence, heart, and bravery.

Soo Lee was granted access to the opened “vault” that contained The Wizard of Oz, and worked from the original film screenplay by Noel Langley, Florence Ryerson, and Edgar Allan Woolf. This means that while longtime fans of the story and film will get to see all their favorite moments, there may be elements included across the 128 full-color pages that may be less familiar.

image credit: dynamite entertainment

image credit: dynamite entertainment

image credit: dynamite entertainment

image credit: dynamite entertainment

“I’m not reinventing the wheel, but I’m adding my interpretation to the history of this legendary story,” Soo Lee said. “I was allowed more pages to indulge in and take my time on certain scenes, so I took advantage of the comics medium. I wanted to really shine light on Dorothy and her friends’ relationships and emotions.”

The Wizard of Oz: The Official Film Adaptation Graphic Novel goes on sale in September. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!