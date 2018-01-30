Exclusive Preview: The Women’s Revolution Comes To BOOM! In WWE #14

The Women’s revolution is coming to BOOM! Studios and we’ve got your first exclusive look!

The new story arc kicks off in WWE #14, which follows the journey of superstars Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and Bayley as they make their way from NXT to their celebrated debut on the main roster. As you can see in the preview, fans will watch this play out from the viewpoint of Bayley, but just like previous arcs, that point of view will likely change back and forth as the story goes on.

The four horsewomen of WWE helped change the landscape of women’s wrestling in a big way, and fans are getting a peek behind the scenes at how they did it, as well as the obstacles they faced along the way. Of course, you can expect plenty of cameos from other superstars, including the Nature Boy himself Ric Flair, who shows up in our exclusive preview.

If you need another reason to read the issue, pretty sure Becky Lynch threatening to put you in an armbar will do the trick. As a side note, bet you 10 bucks you’ll read her dialogue in her actual accent, or at least you will now. You’re welcome.

While plenty of focus is on the four horsewomen, they aren’t the only stars who played a big part in the women’s evolution, and fans will get to see plenty of other superstars like Paige, Nikki and Brie Bella, Naomi, Alicia Fox, Natalya, and more, who have all ushered in a new age of women’s wrestling in WWE.

“It’s been amazing to watch women in WWE make history night after night over the past couple years, and we’re so excited to give the WWE Universe even more of the Women’s Evolution,” said Chris Rosa, Associate Editor, BOOM! Studios. “The team is ready to give fans a new look at the incredible moments and matches that have inspired so many.”

WWE #14 is written by Dennis Hopeless and Tini Howard with art by Serg Acuna and a cover by Dan Mora.

“The top-secret story behind Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley kicking off the Women’s Evolution that changed the WWE Universe forever begins in this issue! Plus, don’t miss the first chapter of a four-part backup story from Tini Howard (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Pink) and Hyeonjin Kim (Sisters of Sorrow) chronicling the rise of WWE Superstar Asuka!”

WWE #14 hits stores on February 21.