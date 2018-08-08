First Look At ‘WWE: NXT Takeover – The Blueprint’ #1 Revealed

The superstars of NXT are getting their very own series from BOOM! Studios and we’ve got your exclusive first look.

The new WWE: NXT Takeover series will feature current stars of WWE’s NXT brand, including Johnny Gargano and Shayna Baszler, as well as former champions like Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Asuka, Paige and the mentor behind many stars, like Dusty Rhodes himself.

As you can see in our exclusive preview of the first issue, writer Dennis Hopeless and artists Jake Elphick, Kendall Goode and Hyeonjin Kim will take a look behind the scenes as Rhodes shapes and mentors a new crop of future superstars, including the Usos, who are one of WWE’s most consistent and popular teams. While you can momentarily impress with flashy jumps from the turnbuckle, whether an act really gets over is in the small details, something Rhodes is an expert in.

You can check out the exclusive preview in the gallery and you can peep a trailer from WWE superstars Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega in the video above. The official description for the series can be found below.

“NXT has become WWE‘s third global brand, and the launching pad for some of today’s biggest Superstars including Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss and many more. Now, learn the untold stories behind NXT in this special weekly event from writer Dennis Hopeless (WWE) and artists Jake Elphick (WWE: WrestleMania 2018 Special), Kendall Goode (Maze Runner: The Death Cure) and Hyeonjin Kim (Sisters of Sorrow).”

“Dusty Rhodes is one of the greatest sports entertainers in history and it’s an honor to explore the legacy he helped build with NXT,” said Chris Rosa, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “From Paige to Jinder Mahal to Seth Rollins, WWE: NXT TAKEOVER – THE BLUEPRINT #1 shows you just how much ‘The Dream’ changed the course of WWE history.”

Each issue of WWE: NXT Takeover will put the spotlight on a different set of Superstars, and you can peep the full list below.

– Week Two – WWE: NXT Takeover – Proving Ground #1: The Demon King, Finn Bálor, enters the NXT Universe and is confronted by Samoa Joe.

– Week Three – WWE: NXT Takeover – Into The Fire #1: The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka, begins her rise to the NXT Women’s Championship, and former Champion Paige returns to scout for potential allies.

– Week Four – WWE: NXT Takeover – Redemption #1: Johnny Gargano and Shayna Baszler make the move to NXT and immediately leave their mark.

WWE: NXT Takeover features connecting variant covers by Marco D’Alfonso, along with main covers by Lucas Werneck (The Blueprint), Aaron Dana (Proving Ground), David Nakayama (Into The Fire) and Audrey Mok (Redemption).

WWE: NXT Takeover – The Blueprint #1 kicks off this September.

Are you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments!