7 Coolest Overpowered X-Men (Ranked By Power Level)

The X-Men have grown into one of Marvel’s most powerful teams from rather humble beginnings. Sure, the original team boasted Jean Grey and Iceman, but neither had access to their full powers yet. It was a team of green teenagers led by a paraplegic, but years of training and teamwork honed their edge. As more mutants were brought onto the fold, the team’s power level went up and they started facing even greater threats. Another thing grew during this period: their popularity. Marvel’s merry mutants became the most popular team in comics, and some of the best mutants of all time have called the group home, battling for their rights.

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The men and women of X are some of the coolest heroes in the history of comics, and this goes just as much for the more overpowered members of the group. Some of them just have that it factor, on top of being superlatively powerful. These seven overpowered X-Men are the coolest, mutants with both amazing power and effortless coolness.

7) Magik

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Magik is the youngest of the Rasputin siblings, and is the second most powerful. Her mutant powers allow her to teleport anywhere, including other dimensions, and she was trained as a battle mage in the realm of Limbo. She’s a potent magical force in action, as skilled in armed and unarmed combat as she is in magic, and one of the X-Men’s coolest current members. She’s that perfect combination of powerful, beautiful, and sassy, with great costumes and an awesome giant sword. Magik not only follows the rule of cool – she is the rule.

6) Cable

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Cable quickly became one of the most popular mutants ever, a man of mystery and violence that fans loved. It was revealed that he was Nathan Summers, who had been infected by a techno-organic virus by Apocalypse then sent to the future to learn to deal with before coming back to the present to make sure the mutant who infected him wouldn’t take over the world (it’s funnier if you picture me saying that in one breath). Holding the virus back took a significant portion of his power, which is a good thing for his enemies. Cable is one of the most powerful psionics on the planet when he can actually use his powers, and has several weapons like the Psimitar that allowed him to focus his powers and wield them offensively. He doesn’t credit for how powerful he is, as everyone focuses on his giant gun.

5) Magneto

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Magneto’s relationship with the X-Men is complicated. Sometimes, he’s their most potent foe, a practical mirror for their idealistic dream. He’s joined the team several times over the years, and has proven as powerful an ally as he was an enemy. He can control every ferrous metal on Earth and has a measure of power over electromagnetic energy, one of the four fundamental forces of the universe. He’s astoundingly powerful, on top of being one of the most interesting mutants around. His tragic backstory and where it’s taken him has made him into one of the most beloved characters in the comic medium’s history.

4) Iceman

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Omega-level mutants are the most powerful ones, and there are some you’d never guess were Omega. Iceman is one of those. He started out as the team’s wisecracking snowman, but has since grown in power and control. Thanks to having Emma Frost in his head for a while (it’s a long story that involved Sentinels), his powers became more potent than ever and it was revealed that he was an Omega. Since then, he’s pulled off some astounding feats, including freezing the flames of Hell itself, and has become one of the most powerful mutants ever. However, he’s just as immature as ever, always there with a cutting barb and some jokes for the people who have become his new family.

3) Storm

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Storm has long been worshiped as a goddess. In fact, that appellation is one of her many nicknames. The weather-controlling mutant has always been one of the team’s most potent members, but she was more than meets than the eye. She comes from a long line of powerful magic users, meaning she has some proclivity for those arts, and has been the host for the power of Eternity. Her powers give her a measure of control over electromagnetism, allowing her to do things she never thought possible, making her more powerful than ever. She can destroy entire continents in a matter of hours if it came down to it; she’s basically a walking extinction level event. However, she’s also one of the best people you’ll ever meet, a hero who everyone loves the moment they meet her.

2) Legion

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Legion is the child of Professor X and Gabrielle Haller. The boy ended up with DID and each of his alters developed another mutant power. His powers allow him to generate any ability he needs, with a focus in psi-based powers. His DID made him a threat to the team and the New Mutants, as he was out for revenge against his often absent father, but recent years have seen him gain control of his mind and join his father’s group. He’s basically a god in human flesh, able to give himself any power he desires. He’s also become one of the sassiest members of the team in history, using his past as a villain to drive everyone a tad bit crazy. He’s a cooler character than he gets credit for and one of the most powerful mutants imaginable.

1) Jean Grey

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Jean Grey is the most powerful X-Man by a wide margin. Her telepathic powers are Omega-level, rivaling those of Professor Xavier, and her telekinetic powers are so great she can smash mountains, with control so fine she can mess with molecules. However, the power she’s most known for is the Phoenix Force. She is the perfect host for the energy of death and rebirth, and can do anything she imagines with its power. She’s the patron saint of the X-Men; her example has inspired generations of members and even death can’t keep her from the fight for her people. She’s an icon, one of the greatest X-women, and undeniably cool and powerful hero.

Who do you think is the coolest overpowered X-Man? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!