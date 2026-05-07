10 Best Jack Kirby Covers That Changed Comic History

There are few names in the comic book industry more legendary than Jack Kirby. Second only to Stan Lee in terms of popularity, Kirby has been with Marvel Comics since the beginning and helped shape it into the global phenomenon it is today. A brilliant artist and writer, Kirby contributed to some of the superhero genre’s biggest characters, including Captain America, the X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, and the Fantastic Four. With an exciting, detailed art style, many of Kirby’s covers have been among the most iconic and influential in the industry. With a legacy such as his, it’s no wonder Kirby was nicknamed “The King.”

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Having helped illustrate and write hundreds of comics, Kirby’s artwork is instantly recognizable and has helped inspire countless artists. Whether through dynamic layouts or presenting the debuts of some of Marvel’s greatest characters, these are the best and most impactful covers Kirby has ever made.

10) New Gods #1

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Although Jack Kirby is best known for his work at Marvel, he also worked at DC Comics from 1970 to 1975. His time at DC may have been short, but his impact on the universe’s lore was immense. Easily his greatest contribution was the New Gods mythos that included characters like Darkseid, Orion, and Mr. Miracle. One of the first comics Kirby created under DC, New Gods #1, set the tone of this epic series that combines science fiction with mythology. The cover has the hero Orion flying through space on his Astro-Harness. The cover features a unique silver metallic background, making it stand out even more. New Gods #1 showed readers that Kirby was ready to make his mark on DC Comics.

9) Tales of Suspense #39

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Don Heck may have been the primary interior artist for Tales of Suspense #39, but it was Jack Kirby’s cover that introduced the world to Iron Man. Marvel’s Iron Man debut cover featured the bulky gray armor he built to escape his imprisonment. On the left, three panels show pieces of the armor being taken off a table and assembled, all while an ominous voiceover repeatedly asks, “Who?” The right side reveals exactly who the armor belongs to: the Invincible Iron Man. The hero’s bulky metal armor makes him look incredibly strong and durable, and his hunched position makes him appear ready for battle. It may not be as polished as his later suits, but this comic and design laid the foundation for the Armored Avenger.

8) Avengers #4

After spending so long forgotten in time, Captain America made his remarkable comeback in Avengers #4. Marking the hero’s introduction into the Silver Age of comics and membership into Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Kirby perfectly conveyed the importance of Captain America’s return. Naturally, the First Avenger is at the forefront of the cover, and he’s practically leaping off the page. At the same time, the other members of the Avengers, Iron Man, Thor, Giant Man, and Wasp, are all right behind Captain America to show how they have welcomed the hero into their ranks, while also setting up his role as their future leader. Captain America was one of Kirby’s first and greatest characters and Avengers #4 gave him the chance to reintroduce the hero to the modern day.

7) Journey Into Mystery #83

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Marvel Comics’ version of Thor, the Norse God of Thunder, has always been praised for blending science fiction and fantasy. Jack Kirby’s cover for Thor’s introductory issue, Journey Into Mystery #83, perfectly balances both genres to make a compelling and energetic design. The cover has Thor swinging his mighty hammer, Mjolnir, so fast that it becomes a blur. The target of Thor’s wrath is an army of green rock-like aliens armed with laser guns descending from their spaceship in the sky. The angle of the God of Thunder and his dynamic pose help make Thor feel larger than life and emphasizes the comics’ tagline that he’s “The Most Exciting Superhero of All Time!!”

6) Avengers #1

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The cover that brought together Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Avengers #1, saw many of Kirby’s best characters join forces to become the iconic team that they are today. As a united front, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, and Wasp are all standing ready to pounce against their first adversary, Loki. The God of Mischief is presented menacingly in the foreground, his back turned to the readers, making him appear larger and more threatening than the Avengers. Thor’s swinging his hammer wildly, Iron Man and Hulk are stalking towards Loki, and Ant-Man and Wasp are rapidly flying across the battlefield. This cover perfectly illustrates how they are ready for battle as a unified force of Marvel’s greatest heroes.

5) The Incredible Hulk #1

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Most of Jack Kirby’s Silver Age art may have been bright and colorful, but the cover of The Incredible Hulk #1 made it clear that it was a work of horror. On the cover, an artwork that perfectly encapsulates Bruce Banner’s curse, the scrawny scientist is in the foreground while a giant grey goliath towers behind him. Meanwhile, bystanders look on in terror as Bruce transforms into the monstrous Hulk. The comics’ tagline, “Is he a man or monster or… is he both?” also captures the Hulk’s duality and the psychological turmoil he often struggles with. With just one page, Kirby perfectly summarized who the Hulk is and what makes him such an incredible character.

4) X-Men #1

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In 1963, Jack Kirby’s X-Men #1 debuted Marvel’s premier mutant team. To get readers hyped for this amazing new superhero team, Kirby has each hero showing off their powers. Cyclops is firing his optic lasers, Beast is swinging like a primate, Angel is soaring through the air, and Iceman is throwing snowballs. The only X-Man not participating in the attack is Marvel Girl to signify how she’s the team’s newest recruit. Of course, the cover also debuts the X-Men’s archnemesis and the Master of Magnetism himself, Magneto. Although only his back is shown, Magneto’s ability to create a force field that repels all of the X-Men’s attacks makes his power absolutely clear. The cover of X-Men #1 is an energetic piece of artwork that perfectly introduces the Children of the Atom.

3) Fantastic Four #1

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Marvel’s Silver Age began with the release of Fantastic Four #1. The first comic co-created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Fantastic Four #1, spectacularly debuted Marvel’s First Family. This cover also introduced the “Marvel Method” of creating comics, in which the page layout is mostly left to the artist, after which the scripter adds more detailed dialogue. Kirby demonstrates here why he is one of the best artists in the business. He masterfully conveys in one image the scope of the Fantastic Four by displaying all of their powers while they fight the monstrous Giganto as it emerges from the ground. This comic established the unstoppable duo that was Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

2) Amazing Fantasy #15

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One of the most iconic covers in comic book history, Amazing Fantasy #15 introduced the world to the Spectacular Spider-Man. Although Steve Ditko did the interior for the comic, it was Kirby who masterfully illustrated the Wall-Crawler swinging between rooftops while holding a man under his arm. The cover also features Spider-Man exclaiming that, behind the mask, he’s a mere teenager, which was practically unheard of in superhero comics at the time. Kirby’s layout and dynamic pose help sell the idea that Spider-Man is a lively hero who goes on exciting adventures. This cover has been paid tribute to countless times by numerous artists who seek to replicate its success as the cover that debuted the character who quickly became the face of Marvel Comics.

1) Captain America Comics #1

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There are few comic covers more important than Captain America Comics #1. Not only did this cover introduce Captain America, but its release came at a crucial time. Published in 1940, this comic came out before the US joined World War II. As a call to arms for Americans to fight the cruelty and bigotry of the Nazi Regime, Kirby has Captain America punching Adolf Hitler in the face. The cover proved so impactful and controversial that Kirby received death threats from Nazis. However, like Captain America himself, Kirby stood his ground. He resisted the Third Reich as both a soldier and an artist. Captain America Comics #1 showed how superheroes can be more than just mindless entertainment; they can be advocates for real change.

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