Exclusive: Celebrate The Grandest Stage Of Them All With The Wrestlemania 2018 Special

Wrestlemania season is almost here, and BOOM! Studios is celebrating in a big way!

BOOM! Studios’ latest WWE special centers around the showcase of the immortals itself Wrestlemania, and it’s doing so with a variety of legendary and current superstars. Fans will discover a match between Macho Man Randy Savage and Ricky The Dragon Steamboat that’s never been showcased, but don’t forget about other stars like John Cena, The Miz, Jeff Hardy, and more.

“WrestleMania is the Ultimate Thrill Ride for the WWE Universe, and our goal is to bring that same spirit to the comics pages.” said Chris Rosa, Associate Editor, BOOM! Studios. “This year, WWE WrestleMania 2018 Special #1 focuses on some of the biggest moments in sports entertainment history, ranging from classics like the matches between Macho Man and The Dragon, to shockers like The Miz’s WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 27.”

Who could’ve guessed we’d get The Miz and Ricky Steamboat in the same comic? Unexpected but amazing.

Fans can also look forward to a slick variant cover featuring the NWO’s Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, as they plan their takeover of the wrestling world. You can view both covers in the gallery, and the official description can be found below.

“This oversized one-shot features WWE Superstars John Cena, The Miz,Jeff Hardy and more, including the untold story of the legendary WrestleMania III match between “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat! Writers Ryan Ferrier (Kong on The Planet of The Apes), Tini Howard (Assasinistas), Lan Pitts (WWE) and Julian May (WWE Survivor Series 2017 Special) are joined by artists Kendall Goode (Maze Runner: The Death Cure) and Rodrigo Lorenzo (WWE) for the biggest WWE comic of the season!”

“WWE Wrestlemania 2018 Special #1 features a main cover by Rahzzah (Luke Cage) and an NWO variant cover by Marco D’Alfonso (Avengers).”

WWE Wrestlemania 2018 Special hits comic shops this April.