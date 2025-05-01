Papercutz Reveals New Adventures of Encanto Spanish Language Edition First Look (Exclusive)

Play video

Papercutz and Mad Cave Studios recently teamed up with Disney’s delightful family Madrigal for a new series of fun adventures, and now we’ve got your exclusive first look at the new Spanish language edition right here! The New Adventures of Encanto: Volume 1 (Spanish Language Edition) catches up with Mirabel and her family as they experience secret visions, make new friends, and even put on a talent show, and the Spanish Language Edition collects all four family stories in one place, which is perfect for readers ages 8 to 12. You can check out a preview of the new edition below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Author Amparo Ortiz and illustrators Andrea Greppi and Maria Claudia Di Genova get the fun started with Mirabel, Dolores, and Camilo, though you will find all of your favorites featured throughout the four adventures, including Luisa and Isabela, and you just know Casita will also be right in the center of everything.

The New Adventures of Encanto Vol. 1 (Spanish Language Edition) will land in stores on June 3rd, with the paperback version retailing for $9.99 and the hardcover edition retailing for $14.99. You can check out the preview and official description below.

“The movie may be over, but the fun is just beginning! It’s time to peek behind the curtain at the fantastically gifted family Madrigal! Mirabel and her extended family live together in an enchanted house named Casita, where the magic of their miracle keeps the Encanto going every day. But behind the scenes, everything can’t be perfect all the time! From secret visions and making new friends, to talent shows and tall tales, the Madrigals face their share of challenges. Luckily, Mirabel is always there to remind her family of their greatest strength… each other!”

Encanto was originally released in 2021 and earned $261 million worldwide at the box office, though it really exploded in popularity during its release on home video. Since then, it has become a Disney staple, and the soundtrack has become a powerhouse in its own right, even without the monumental popularity of We Don’t Talk About Bruno.

This is the latest release as part of Papercutz and Mad Cave Studios’ partnerships with Disney, which now includes The New Adventures of Disney Pixar Inside Out 2, Disney Fairies 4 in 1, Frozen: Olaf’s Complete Comic Collection, The New Adventures of Turning Red, and Phineas and Ferb Classic Comics Collection, not to mention the classic graphic novel adaptations of hits like Frozen, The Sword in the Stone, Brave, Atlantis, and 101 Dalmatians.

Are you excited for more Encanto adventures? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics and Disney with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!