A Powerful Marvel Entity Plots Their Next Move in G.O.D.S. #4 (Exclusive)

Oblivion is coming to put an end to all life and matter in the Marvel universe. The creative team of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti are reshaping everything you thought you knew about Marvel's cosmic beings in G.O.D.S. On opposite sides are The-Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-of-Things, two groups that went from warring with each other to settling on an uneasy alliance of science and magic. Readers have been introduced to new characters like Wyn (avatar of The-Powers-That-Be) and his ex-wife Aiko (Centivar of The-Natural-Order-of-Things), but one of the big selling points of G.O.D.S. are the cosmic beings playing chess with reality. A preview of the newest issue puts one of those beings in the spotlight.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of G.O.D.S. #4 by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Travis Lanham. It picks up with the dramatic events from the ending of G.O.D.S. #3, with the universal abstract Oblivion unleashing his power inside the Library of Worlds. Also in attendance are Doctor Strange, Wyn, and a young woman named Amelia Addison who is the latest in a long line of Cassandras. These are people who are driven mad with apocalyptic visions that is always ignored when trying to stop them.

"I am Oblivion," are the final words Oblivion speaks as his power engulfs the entire panel, and then we get a flashback to a farmhouse where Oblivion is caring for a boy named Robert. The boy has similar features to Amelia, most notably their red hair, so there could be some relation there. Oblivion claims to be teaching Robert lessons that will keep him alive, but then presents Robert with a box similar to the one the Proto-Mage Kubisk Core came out of. So again, another possible connection is being revealed.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Valerio Schiti on this for the last year, and watching him bring this to life has been a total joy," Hickman said when G.O.D.S. was announced. "G.O.D.S. is my favorite kind of Marvel comic: one that feels like something old, but pushes the Marvel Universe in an exciting new direction."

Schiti added, "The thing that I love the most is how the story grows, starting on the streets of New York and then taking the characters and the readers on an incredible journey with the Marvel pantheon. We will bring you to new places, show you what was hidden though the wrinkles of reality, introduce new characters, and put a fresh spin on old ones. You think you knew the Marvel Universe? Well, we will prove you wrong!"

The exclusive preview of G.O.D.S. #4 is below. The issue goes on sale January 24th.