Marvel's Spectacular Spider-Men Trailer Released

Marvel has rolled out a brand-new trailer for Spectacular Spider-Men. The comic series follows both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they fight crime in New York City. March 2024 will see the duo swing around together and fight Jackal. In a move sure to delight Spectacular Spider-Man fans, Greg Weisman of the former beloved TV series, is writing this comic series. He's paired with Humberto Ramons on art duties. Amazing Spider-Man fans know both of these names quite well. A big bonus headed into this book will be the different perspective that both heroes bring to Spider-Man. Miles has grown into his own character and stepped out of Peter's shadow in a lot of ways. Seeng them bounce off of each other is always a treat.

"I'm so thrilled to be writing Spidey again, and the fact that I get to write both Spideys, together, makes the gig doubly sweet," Weisman offered to Marvel.com. "It's fun for me, because in this book, I see the younger Miles trying really hard to show his maturity to his mentor Peter, while the older Pete feels free to let out his inner 16-year-old with Miles. So there's a bit of role reversal to the normal mentor-protege relationship than one might expect to see."

"But I think both Pete and Miles still feel very true to character," he added. "And when things get serious, so do our boys (quippage notwithstanding). What we're seeing here is the evolution from mentor and protegee to them simply being good friends. And that change of status (in process, as it is) really interests me as a writer. Oh, and Humberto's art is so damn gorgeous."

Big Dreams For Everyone Involved

Basically everyone involved with Marvel's Spectacular Spider-Men is loving this opportunity that seems to have come out of nowhere. Ramos actually told Marvel.com that it's been his dream to draw Spider-Man. Once he got his foot in the door over at the red brand, he hasn't looked back. Add in the fact that he's been teamed with one of the most beloved creators to work with the character in animation, and you have a recipe for something special.

"From a very young age, my goal was to draw Spider-Man for Marvel Comics, and now that it has become a recurring reality in my life, I enjoy every occasion in which I am called to do so, or as I like to say 'come back home,' and I could not ask for a better way to do that than alongside Greg Weisman, who gave us the greatest Spider-Man TV series!" Ramos elaborated. "Not only that, but in this book, I not only have the joy of drawing not one but two Spider-Mans. Drawing Peter's adventures was exciting enough, I can only imagine how it will be drawing both Peter and Miles' adventures! I love my job!"

What's Josh Keaton Been Up To Lately?

Fans have been waiting for any crumbs involving the Marvel TV series for years. Spectacular Spider-Man voice actor Josh Keaton had to come onto Twitter and get the fans to stop messing with people who worked on What If…?. Some of them believed he could have voiced Spidey. But, that was never to be!

"And I just had to sit here w/ my NDA watching it all go down. Some of these tweets had thousands of likes smh. Don't get mad at the What If team. They're doing a great job. Lesson – don't spread fake news or ask someone w/ an NDA to confirm something they can't," he began. "Obviously, I would love to return as Spidey, but this was MCU spidey, not Spectacular Spidey. Let's show the actor the same positive support the MCU Fandom showed me as Steve."

