Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Daredevil and a Lot of Ultimate Spider-Man

Are you ready? The event of the year is upon us in month one of 2024, and with it comes a whole bunch of Ultimate Spider-Man! Ultimate Spider-Man was the catalyst for the beloved Ultimate universe, and it's fitting that Marvel chose to start there upon its return. While Ultimate Spider-Man dominates this list, some holdovers from last week in Echo and Kid Venom also appear. Let's see how the Ultimate Universe debuted on this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – COSTUME TEASE B | MARVEL | 2024: What better way to revisit the storied history of Spider-Man than with a slew of variants featuring some of his most beloved suits and moments in time? This variant featured the Ben Reilly Spider-Man costume when he became the Sensational Spider-Man. He took over the mantle of responsibility after Spider-Man opted to leave town and start fresh. It quickly became a fan favorite, and this variant is a stunning homage to a time long past. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $25.

#9: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – COSTUME TEASE C | MARVEL | 2024: We have another homage! Of course, Spider-Man 2099 had to receive a share of the spotlight. He might be one of the most recognizable variations thanks to his recent success in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. With the debut of this book, there's a variant for everyone. Fans had trouble deciding which one to acquire, but this book saw enough action to make it on our list! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19.

#8: DAREDEVIL #9 | MARVEL | 1999: Time to break it up! Echo has made her debut in her entirety, and currently, the fanbase is digging it. Since not everyone has had a chance to check out the five-episode mini-series, there will be no spoilers here. But, so far, the response has been positive, which has led to a positive response in the aftermarket, with this book gaining a spot over last week! We tracked it at a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 copy, with the current fair market value for a raw NM copy at $96.

#7: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – TONY S. DANIEL (1:25) | MARVEL | 2024: This variant is the highest ratio on this list (1:25) and may be the hardest cover! Spider-Man is ENRAGED and looks like someone not to be messed with, and the aftermarket takes notice. While most covers for this book are hot right now, this sold more than any other outside of #2 on this list. It'll be tough to find, but keep your eyes peeled! We tracked it at a high sale of $31 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27.

#6: KID VENOM: ORIGINS #1 – LUCIANO VECCHIO – SURPRISE (1 PER STORE) | MARVEL | 2024: This book has been hot for two weeks in a row, although it's cooled slightly thanks to the Ultimate Spider-Man fervor. No one expected this surprise one-per-store variant, causing fans to scramble to acquire a copy. It's a brilliant cover, with the details of the origin of Marvel's newest addition within. Those who could snag a copy were happy to pay the price to add it to the PC! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $34.

#5: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – J. SCOTT CAMPBELL | MARVEL | 2024: Of course, Marvel had to bring back J. Scott Campbell to bring us a fantastic cover featuring a happy Peter and MJ. They've been on the rocks for some time, and this cover hits fans right in the feels. They responded in kind, as the theme for this rebooted Ultimate Universe fits the cover like a glove! We tracked it at a high sale of $23 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17.

#4: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – DESIGN (1:10) | MARVEL | 2024: While nearly all variants for this book have been hot, this one is quickly approaching the top of the list. This issue introduces Richard and May Parker, the children of Peter B. Parker and MJ. The cover features Checchetto's rough designs for the character, with the final iterations popping up on the #2 spot on this list. This new run is what fans have been asking for, and Marvel pulled out all the stops! We tracked it at a high sale of $18 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13.

#3: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – COSTUME TEASE A | MARVEL | 2024: Of course, the variant featuring the Black Suit would receive much love. It's one of Spider-Man's fan-favorite iterations with a rich history behind it. That history was revamped when Ultimate Comics launched, and it may get one again. It's no surprise it's commanding some of the highest value out of all iterations of this book. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $52.

#2: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – RYAN STEGMAN | MARVEL | 2024: This is it. The highest mover of all the variants at a whopping 132 copies sold on the aftermarket! That crushes the runner-up #1 on this list by 50 copies. Why? It bears the distinction of featuring the debut of Richard and May Parker and their first cover in their final forms. It's about time we see a happy Spider-Man, with plenty of time for despair down the road. The fans want more, and the aftermarket sales were indications of the sentiment. We tracked it at a high sale of $26 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $23.

#1: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: Rarely do we see Cover A win the day, but we saw that with this book. When it dropped, there was a massive run on the variant covers, as that's often where the value is immediately after release. This book bucks that trend, with sales topping out at $70 for a raw copy! Why that is is a mystery, outside of the obvious; it was what was left behind. That makes this book the winner of the week! We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $58.

