DC Gives Young Justice a New Name

In 2019, DC Comics brought back Young Justice. The team founded by Impulse, Robin, and Superboy in the late 1990s -- created by Todd Dezago, Todd Nauck and Lary Stucker -- later disbanded, with its members going on to form new versions of the Titans and the Outsiders. To launch his new Wonder Comics imprint, writer Brian Michael Bendis reformed the core team with some newcomers to like Teen Lantern and Jinny Hex along for the ride. In the 15 issues since then, the team has continued to grow its roster and in scope. Now they have a new name and a new mission statement to match. SPOILERS follow for Young Justice #15 by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, John Timms, Scott Godlewski, and Gabe Eltaeb.

Young Justice has grown considerably since the gang got back together. Its current roster includes Impulse, Superboy, Drake (formerly Robin), Teen Lantern, Dial H for Hero, Spoiler, Sideways, Aqualad, Wonder Girl, Arrowette, Naomi, the Wonder Twins, Jinny Hex, and Amethyst.

In Young Justice #15, the team finally returns home from their trip through the Multiverse. Though that's one challenge down, the team knows there's another threat on the horizon, one that only Young Justice will be able to defeat.

In the meantime, the ad hoc teen hero group makes plans to become something more official. The Wonder Twins are two alien teens living with the Justice League. One of them, Zan, claims hat Superman owes him a favor. He leverages that favor to promise that the new Young Justice team will receive the Justice League's full sanction. At that point, they will become the Young Justice League.

What do you think of Young Justice's new name? What's next for the team of young heroes? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Young Justice #15 is on sale now.

Young Justice versus S.T.A.R. Labs! What happens when a universe reboots right under you? Conner is about to find out! The entire Young Justice team confronts the evil genius behind S.T.A.R. Labs and the truth about Conner Kent. This will bring Conner to the doorstep of his namesake, Clark Kent, to find out more about himself and the D.C. Universe. Guest-starring Superman in a unique crossover with Action Comics.

