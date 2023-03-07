Zach M. Stafford's Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection First Look Revealed (Exclusive)

Skybound has revealed the first look at the graphic novel adaptation of cartoonist Zach M. Stafford's mega-hit webcomic Extra Fabulous. Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection is the name of the upcoming graphic novel from Stafford, marking his graphic novel debut in collaboration with Skybound Entertainment, home of hit series like Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead and Invincible. Readers of the Extra Fabulous webcomic will be familiar with Stafford's daring and cheeky brand of humor. ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection, which includes book-exclusive comics that have never been released to the public.

"It is with great strain and effort I have born this book for you to enjoy, and if it weren't for my wide hips and help from the great folks over at Skybound, this book would still be lodged deep inside my pelvis," Zach M. Stafford said in a statement.

Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection also comes with an introduction written by esteemed author Sarah Andersen, aka Sarah's Scribbles. Good Comics for Bad People first launched as part of the Extra Fabulous Experience Kickstarter campaign in July 2022. It earned worldwide media coverage and nearly $475,000, making it a top five webcomics graphic novel campaign of all time.

You can find the exclusive first look at Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection below. It will be available at comic shops and digital platforms on Wednesday, November 1st, and everywhere books are sold on Tuesday, November 7th.