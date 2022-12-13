Lastman Book Two Remastered First Look Revealed by Skybound (Exclusive)

Fans of Balak, Michaël Sanlaville, and Bastien Vivés' Lastman are in for a treat, as Skybound Entertainment is preparing to release the second installment in the hit French comic series. Skybound is putting together a remastering of the critically acclaimed fight comic, with Lastman Book One debuting in November. It contained Volumes 1 and 2, along with a new foreword by Robert Kirkman. Another advantage to the new Lastman collection is it will have the complete set in English for the first time featuring full-color pages to open each volume that will be followed by distinct black and white pages. Each of the six books will feature all-new remastered translations and backmatter including additional series art.

Comicbook.com has the exclusive first look at the remastered Lastman Book Two from Balak, Michaël Sanlaville, and Bastien Vivés. The new remaster features Volumes 3 and 4 of the original French series. The description of Lastman Book Two reads, "Against all odds, Adrian Velba has won the Valley of Kings' tournament...but has been betrayed by his partner, Richard Aldana! Now the hunt is on, as Adrian and his mother Marianne must travel through the Rift into unknown lands to find Richard...and will soon discover that nothing is as they expected."

"Picking up right where the last book left off, Lastman Book Two kickstarts the adventure by taking us into entirely unknown territory!" said Amanda LaFranco, Editor at Skybound. "Introducing all-new characters and all-new places, you really begin to get a sense of Lastman's unique fantasy world in Book Two, and just how special this series really is. It is imagination turned up to eleven! Whatever you thought you were expecting, you're not prepared for where things go from here."

Lastman Book Two will be available on Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and everywhere books are sold on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The exclusive first look can be found below.