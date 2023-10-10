All Justice League Actors Reportedly Being Recast for James Gunn's New DC Universe

None of the Justice League actors cast by Zack Snyder will reprise their roles in the rebooted DCU, according to a new report.

Zack Snyder's Justice League has disbanded, according to a new report. The superhero team of Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and the Flash (Ezra Miller) united for the first — and final — time in 2017's Justice League, set in the outgoing DC Extended Universe that will end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December. With DC Studios Co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran ushering in their new and unified DC Universe starting with Superman: Legacy, none of the actors cast by Snyder will be reprising their original roles in the rebooted DCU, Variety reports.

There have been conflicting reports about Momoa and Gadot's futures as part of Gunn and Safran's new DCU. According to Variety, Momoa is in talks to play Lobo — not Aquaman — in Gunn's Superman movie or a potential standalone Lobo movie. The report also disputes rumors that Gadot, who has played Wonder Woman since Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, will continue in that role in an untitled Wonder Woman 3.

We last saw the Justice League make a cameo in the first season finale of Peacemaker, but only Momoa and Miller reprised their roles. Stand-ins portrayed Superman and Wonder Woman, seen only in shadow, and Batman and Cyborg were cut from the episode altogether.

Gunn has already cast David Corenswet as a younger Man of Steel in Superman: Legacy, replacing Cavill, and Affleck announced his Dark Knight retirement before the DC chiefs confirmed a new actor will be cast as the DCU Batman in The Brave and the Bold. Fisher clashed with Joss Whedon and the former Warner Bros. DC regime over alleged misconduct on the set of 2017's Justice League that the Cyborg actor publicly called "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," and the controversial Miller — who has made rare public appearances since their string of arrests and abuse allegations — is not expected to return as Barry Allen after The Flash flopped with a global box office of just $270 million.

Actors who will carry over into the DCU include Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) as Amanda Waller, John Cena (Peacemaker) as Christopher Smith, and Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle) as Jaime Reyes. Gunn recently clarified those roles would not be recast on the social media platform Threads.

"Nothing is canon until [DC Studios animated series] Creature Commandos next year — a sort of aperitif to the DCU — & then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that," Gunn wrote. "It's a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think its okay to be confused on what's happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet."

Gunn continued, "And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they've played in other stories & some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows & animated projects that have come from DC in the past. But nothing is canon until [Creature Commandos] and Legacy."